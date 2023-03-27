The “Label of the Year 2023”? Rosso Verona Igt 2022 “Fresco di Masi” by Masi Agricola, signed for the design bottle by Piero Lissoni from Lissoni & Partners and in the graphics by Ma! Design Partners: to elect it, as a special prize, the “Vinitaly Design International Packaging Competition”, the Veronafiere-Vinitaly competition at edition no.27, with 11 categories awarded and the record number of champions in the competition (315) from Italy, Slovenia, Spain and California, evaluated by the jury presided over by Paco Adin, famous and award-winning creative director of Supperstudio. And, with the novelty, for the first time, of the “Technology & Innovation” Special Award to Citra Vini, for the Terre di Chieti Igt Pecorino 2021 in bag in box, and who also designed its graphics.

Among the Special Awards, the best “Packaging Box 2023” is that of the Profilia Spa Company and the Ventitre Brewery for the limited edition of Italian Keller-Birra Chiara with the graphics by Basile Adv, while the best “Coordinated Image 2023” is that of Ama Terra, the Offida Pecorino Docg of the Ama Aquilone Social Cooperative, created by Andrea Castelletti Studio. The “Large retail label” award goes to the Valcalepio Doc Rosso Riserva 2017 of the Cantina Sociale Bergamasca and the Advision graphics, and the Rosso Umbria Igt 2020 of the Goccia-Il Melocotogno winery, signed by Miguel de Almeida Design, wins the “Environment and sustainability” Award.

The “Vinitaly Design International Packaging Competition” is organized by Veronafiere-Vinitaly with the aim of highlighting the best dressing of wines, spirits, liqueurs, beers and extra virgin olive oils, rewarding and stimulating the commitment of companies in the continuous improvement of their image. In addition to the special prizes, there are 11 categories of the competition where you can win the gold, silver and bronze label. The packages were examined by a commission of international experts chaired by Adin of Supperstudio, a branding and packaging agency based in Madrid, winner of the “Design Agency of the Year” for two years, and composed by Alessandra Corsi, marketing director Conad, and by the designers Chiara Tomasi, Papi Frigerio and Luca Fois. The 2023 winners will be awarded at “Vinitaly 2023” n. 55, in Verona, on 2 April.

