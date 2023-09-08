The new course of Giorgio Polegato’s family in the Friuli Colli Orientali, with “La Viarte”

The Polegato family, that of Giorgio, Giorgia, Luana and Riccardo, after the liquidation of their shares in Astoria (50% of the Prosecco brand, sold in October 2021 to their brother Paolo Polegato, ed.), returns to invest in the world of wine, now with a new project, in one of the territories with the greatest tradition, the Friuli Colli Orientali, to be precise in Prepotto, along the Judrio Valley, a torrential river which, for a long part, marks the border with Slovenia.

Here “La Viarte”, which in Friulian means “The Spring”, a historic company in the Friulian territory, with its 24 hectares of single vineyards at 200 meters above sea level and the 13 hectares of forest surrounding the winery, is passed from Alma srl and Alberto Piovan to the family of Giorgio Polegato. The intention is to fully respect the company tradition, while not giving up its know-how, strongly linked to bubbles, with a partnership in the pipeline with another winemaking company with a strong vocation for the Metodo Classico.

“La Viarte will be our new family winery, into which we will invest all of our energy in order to maximise our experience and, most importantly, to ensure products that are representative of the excellent territory chosen for our new venture. During the next few months, we will begin an evolution of all company processes, from the vineyard to the cellar, and finally to the management area. The company philosophy dedicated to high quality will remain at the center of our project and, at the same time, we will introduce new commercial and marketing strategies to enhance our brand towards an appropriate positioning on national and international markets”, comments the Polegato family.

