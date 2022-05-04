The new “ Super-Italians”, 12 essential and new generation Italian wines, according to “Decanter”

Italian wine is an assortment of vines and territories, of strenuously defended history and of experimentation, of faithfully respected tradition and of innovation. It is this aspect of Italian wine that is also very interesting to worldwide critics, who would like to narrate something new to wine fans all over the world. And, this is precisely what the most influential magazine in the United Kingdom, “Decanter” has done. It dedicated an article to what it has called the “Super-Italians”. In other words, wines that have done what the “Supertuscans” did a few decades ago, according to the English newspaper. Today they represent “the best of modern Italian enology, new ideas, new enthusiasm and new styles”.

“Today, the Italian wine landscape is reaping the benefits of change. A new generation of wine producers is bringing energy and innovation to complement the knowledge and experience of their ancestors”. Therefore, to illustrate this idea, “Decanter” has selected 12 wines, which deserve attention “for their far-sighted, and even revolutionary philosophy. They are not only excellent wines in themselves, but they represent the best that the future of Italian enology has to offer”. And, these wines are: Prosecco di Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Nodi Brut 2019 by Nino Franco, Collio 2019 by Edi Keber; Greco di Tufo Stilèma 2017 by Mastroberardino; Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore San Paolo Riserva 2019 by Pievalta; Trentino Alto Adige Mitterberg Hof Gandberg Souvignier Gris 2018 by Thomas Niedermayr; Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Berù 2016 by Siddùra; Sicilia Bianco 2020 by Idda (Gaja and Graci’s joint venture on Etna, ed.); Colli Tortonesi Timorasso Fausto 2018 by Vigne Marina Coppi; Lodovico 2018 by Tenuta di Biserno; Brunello di Montalcino Le Lucére 2017 by San Filippo; Gattinara 2017 by Nervi Conterno, and Carema 2018 by SorPasso. These wines, together with Italian territories such as Chianti Classico, Valpolicella, Montalcino, Sicily and Campania, are the stars on the cover of the magazine’s special May 2022 issue, dedicated to Italy.

Copyright © 2000/2022