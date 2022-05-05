The “Night of the Stars” is back, the “Oscars of Wine 2022” on June 18th, in Rome. The nominations

Italian wine is a star on tables the world over and now that conviviality is returning after the tough times of the Pandemic, Italian wine can be compared to a movie that narrates innumerable stories of producers and territories. Plus, especially among enthusiasts, but not only, it is the star of moments of sharing, joy, being the guardian and memory with its scents and colors, of the most beautiful memories of a lifetime. Just like a film or a great actor, wine also has its “Oscars” signed by the Italian Sommelier Foundation (FIS), and Bibenda, led by Franco Ricci. It is one of the most glamorous awards in Italy, returning to Rome on Saturday, June 18th, from 2 to 9 pm, in its original format.

21 wines (and 3 oils) will be presented by means of a tasting divided into 8 parts of 3 labels each, led by the Italian Sommelier Foundation (FIS) teachers. Then, online votes and votes of people in the room will determine the winner of the "Oscar" to be announced in real time. And the Oscar goes to ...

Focus - All the nominations for the Wine Oscar 2022

Best sparkling wine

Alghero Torbato Spumante Brut Metodo Classico Oscarì 2017 - Sella & Mosca

Alto Adige Extra Brut Metodo Classico 1919 Riserva 2015 - Kettmeir

Trento Brut Riserva del Fondatore 976 2010 - Letrari

Best white wine

Gorgona Bianco 2020 - Frescobaldi

Colli Tortonesi Timorasso Gran Fostò 2015 - Vigne Marina Coppi

Greco di Tufo Vittorio Riserva 2008 - Di Meo

Best rosé wine

Reggiano Lambrusco Spumante Brut Cadelvento 2020 - Venturini Baldini

Etna Spumante Brut Rosato Metodo Classico Sosta Tre Santi 2019 - Cantine Nicosia

Franciacorta Pas Dosé Rosé Parosé 2016 - Mosnel

Best red wine

Gravello 2019 - Librandi

Barolo Ornato 2017 - Pio Cesare

Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2015 - Valentini

Best sweet wine

Orvieto Classico Pourriture Noble 2019 - Decugnano dei Barbi

Caluso Passito Sulé 2017 - Orsolani

Passito di Pantelleria Nes 2020 - Pellegrino

Best wine from the best producer

Alto Adige Pinot Bianco Quintessenz 2019 - Kellerei Kaltern

Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Castello di Brolio 2016 - Ricasoli

Tenores Romangia 2016 - Dettori

Special jury prize

Etna Bianco A’ Puddara 2017 - Tenuta di Fèssina

Masseto 2018 - Masseto

Muffato della Sala 2010 - Castello della Sala

Best evo oil of the 2021 harvest

Olio Evo Leccino Denocciolato 2021 - Fèlsina

Olio Evo Colline Pontine 2021 - Cetrone

Olio Evo Vibianino 2021 - Castello Monte Vibiano

