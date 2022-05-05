The “Night of the Stars” is back, the “Oscars of Wine 2022” on June 18th, in Rome. The nominations

Italian wine is a star on tables the world over and now that conviviality is returning after the tough times of the Pandemic, Italian wine can be compared to a movie that narrates innumerable stories of producers and territories. Plus, especially among enthusiasts, but not only, it is the star of moments of sharing, joy, being the guardian and memory with its scents and colors, of the most beautiful memories of a lifetime. Just like a film or a great actor, wine also has its “Oscars” signed by the Italian Sommelier Foundation (FIS), and Bibenda, led by Franco Ricci. It is one of the most glamorous awards in Italy, returning to Rome on Saturday, June 18th, from 2 to 9 pm, in its original format.
21 wines (and 3 oils) will be presented by means of a tasting divided into 8 parts of 3 labels each, led by the Italian Sommelier Foundation (FIS) teachers. Then, online votes and votes of people in the room will determine the winner of the "Oscar" to be announced in real time. And the Oscar goes to ...
Focus - All the nominations for the Wine Oscar 2022
Best sparkling wine
Alghero Torbato Spumante Brut Metodo Classico Oscarì 2017 - Sella & Mosca
Alto Adige Extra Brut Metodo Classico 1919 Riserva 2015 - Kettmeir
Trento Brut Riserva del Fondatore 976 2010 - Letrari
Best white wine
Gorgona Bianco 2020 - Frescobaldi
Colli Tortonesi Timorasso Gran Fostò 2015 - Vigne Marina Coppi
Greco di Tufo Vittorio Riserva 2008 - Di Meo
Best rosé wine
Reggiano Lambrusco Spumante Brut Cadelvento 2020 - Venturini Baldini
Etna Spumante Brut Rosato Metodo Classico Sosta Tre Santi 2019 - Cantine Nicosia
Franciacorta Pas Dosé Rosé Parosé 2016 - Mosnel
Best red wine
Gravello 2019 - Librandi
Barolo Ornato 2017 - Pio Cesare
Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2015 - Valentini
Best sweet wine
Orvieto Classico Pourriture Noble 2019 - Decugnano dei Barbi
Caluso Passito Sulé 2017 - Orsolani
Passito di Pantelleria Nes 2020 - Pellegrino
Best wine from the best producer
Alto Adige Pinot Bianco Quintessenz 2019 - Kellerei Kaltern
Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Castello di Brolio 2016 - Ricasoli
Tenores Romangia 2016 - Dettori
Special jury prize
Etna Bianco A’ Puddara 2017 - Tenuta di Fèssina
Masseto 2018 - Masseto
Muffato della Sala 2010 - Castello della Sala
Best evo oil of the 2021 harvest
Olio Evo Leccino Denocciolato 2021 - Fèlsina
Olio Evo Colline Pontine 2021 - Cetrone
Olio Evo Vibianino 2021 - Castello Monte Vibiano
