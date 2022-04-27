The pop star Kylie Minogue’s Prosecco Rosè, in partnership with Zonin1821, is number 1 in the UK

There are stories of dozens of International music stars that have decided to get into wine production. One of the most successful stories is Kylie Minogue’s. The Australian pop singer together with the London company Benchmark Drinks, partnered and chose the Zonin1821 Group, one of the leading wineries in Italy, to produce her own Prosecco Rosé. And, in just a year’s time, it has become the number one Prosecco Rosé in the United Kingdom. Following this success, it is now being launched in the United States, simultaneously with celebrations for the Italian company’s 200th anniversary since it was founded, and where Kylie Minogue has been visiting the headquarters of the historic winery in Gambellara (Vicenza).

“I am honored and thrilled with the feedback from Kylie Minogue Wines. In less than a year they have sold more than a million bottles of Prosecco Rosé, confirming the extraordinary value of the Zonin1821 team which Benchmark Drinks and I are lucky to work alongside. The joy that Kylie Minogue Wines gives to such an incredible number of people around the world continues to thrill me”, declared the singer. The company counts nine Estates that extend over 4.000 hectares of land. Seven of the Estates are in Italy, one is in Virginia, in the United States, and one is in Chile. The company is well-known in over 140 countries around the world today, and just like two hundred years ago, the small town Gambellara, near Vicenza, was the heart of the Zonin1821 Group. And, here among the luxuriant Venetian hills, the Zonin family welcomed a fascinated and intrigued Kylie Minogue and invited her to discover the wine production methods, Prosecco fun facts and the history of the territory. “We are delighted to partner with a big star like Kylie Minogue, and Benchmark Drinks. It was our great pleasure to welcome her to our historic headquarters in Gambellara”, added Francesco Zonin, vice president of Zonin1821, “and to accompany her to discover our family business, the surrounding beautiful hills and our wine area. On one hand we are an International company known all over the world, while on the other, our mission is still strongly linked to the enhancement of this territory, its culture and local skills. This visit has once again proved to us that the wine sector is a “Made in Italy” excellence, which is continuing to intrigue, fascinate and allow a more and more diverse and increasingly broader audience dream at the International level. Wine experts or simply enthusiasts want to discover the “invisible of the visible” or rather, where the wine they choose for their table every day comes from and how it is produced”.

