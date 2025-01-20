The process of production of fortified wine as Unesco World Heritage

Today, sweet and fortified wines are a niche, mostly relegated to the role of “end of the meal” or “meditation wines”, while, in the past, they were among the most appreciated and sought-after by the population such as the aristocracy of half Europe. And who knows, they may one day shine again, perhaps even formally becoming a World Heritage Site. Because there are people who want to make the production process of fortified wines be recognized as a Unesco World Heritage Site. The initiative is promoted by Consorzio per la Tutela del Vino Marsala Doc, which invited the representatives of Jerez, in Andalusia, considered as the “capital of Sherry”, and Samos, in Greece, a territory of great raisin wines, to sign a protocol of understanding that aims at the Unesco objective, already extending the invitation to give their support also to Madeira regions, still in Spain, and Porto, in Portugal. Breaking the news is the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, which “making use of its international network and with the aim of promoting producers of fortified wines, has created bridges between the leaders of the prestigious wine appellations of Marsala, Jerez, Samos, Madeira and Porto”.

With the project aiming to achieve Unesco recognition for the method of production of these wines, which “is part of an initiative aimed at defending and promoting the priceless historical, cultural, economic, architectonic, wine, agricultural, and food heritage of these five wine regions constituting the “Sun Belt”, a sunny climatic area covering southern territories of Europe. It is an important initiative, which should help to rediscover the contemporaneity of this style of wine, mainly among young generations”, explains the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, which will see its “Sweet and Fortified Wines Session” go on stage from September 17 to 19, in Sicily, to elect the world’s best wines in the category.

Copyright © 2000/2025