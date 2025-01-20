The “Register of National Associations of Cities of Identity” created to enhance territories

Enhancing, even more, the excellence of the territories and the places where they are born by setting clearer and more precise rules: the “Register of National Associations of Cities of Identity” was created with this objective, with the decree signed by Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida and published in the Official Gazette. The Registry, introduced by the Made in Italy law, explains a note from the Ministry, “represents a clear signal of attention to the world of valuable agricultural productions, the landscape and all the associations that guard Italian agricultural traditions”.

Considered “Cities of Identity”, the Ministry further explains, are municipalities that are distinguished for the production of agricultural excellence linked to the territory, such as PDO, PGI, organic, Sqnpi, Sqnz, Sqnba certified products (with at least 30% of the certified production) and agricultural products with a consolidated tradition of at least 50 years, linked to environmental, historical and cultural values.

“A historic result obtained thanks to the important contribution made in the drafting of the decrees by Oil Cities and Wine Cities”, comment their respective presidents Michele Sonnessa and Angelo Radica.

“The news is very important”, says Angelo Radica, “because in fact it finally certifies the role of our Associations also in the relationship with the Ministry of Agriculture, a role that sees us as protagonists because we are a direct expression of the needs of the territories. It is with satisfaction that I read in the content of Art. 4, which concerns the requirements to be admitted to the Registry, that the main purposes expressed by our Statutes have in fact been emphasized, from the protection of rural landscapes to sustainability, from the development of rural tourism to the theme of social cohesion and the protection of common goods. Evidently we were able to express clearly and with strong motivation our founding ideas, which are so clearly recalled today. Special thanks go to the Honorable Pino Bicchielli, who accompanied us along this path through his bill that later became an amendment to the Made in Italy Act”.

“We are particularly satisfied and proud to have reached this ambitious goal”, said Michele Sonnessa, “from today we have one more tool to give concreteness and value to the policies of valorization of local productions through the direct involvement of olive growers, tour operators and catering of the many Identity Cities that around the products of excellence of Made in Italy such as Evo oil, have built real identity communities. The Ministry has shown that it believes in the 30-year commitment made by the Oil Cities and Wine Cities in the enhancement of local identities and typical productions and community tourism rooted in telling the stories of the custodians of our immense oil and food heritage. The establishment of the National Register of Associations of Cities of Identity is a great opportunity; it is up to us to seize it”.

“We are ready to take up the challenge and field all initiatives in the territories that will enable us to pursue the goals that are referred to in the law: interventions to enhance and promote territorial excellence, with the necessary involvement of the business world”, they conclude.

Copyright © 2000/2025