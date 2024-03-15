“The Revolution of Deep Time” by San Leonardo 2019 by artist Marzia Migliora

It happens more and more often that wine and art renew their age-old and fascinating union, and more and more often - as we report on WineNews - artists are invited to reside at the Estates to interpret through contemporary art the values from which their wines are born. And it is from the “artist residency” at Tenuta San Leonardo that artist Marzia Migliora created three large panels inspired by the Lessini Mountains and Monte Baldo that surround her vineyards, lapped by the Adige River in Vallagarina, and the connection between landscape and life, using tartar crystals derived from fermentation in wine barrels, through which the environment “enters” our bodies. From these, came the work “The Revolution of Deep Time” - a concept coined by Scottish geologist James Hutton (1726-1779) to define the disproportion between geological times and those of human experience - for edition no. 2 of the “Art in San Leonardo” 2024 project, transposed into three artist labels of 999 limited-edition bottles of San Leonardo 2019 (which, from today through March 18, collectors can purchase online), the unchanging blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenère and Merlot, grand vin of the historic estate, which has been owned for three centuries by the family of Marchesi Guerrieri Gonzaga. The genesis of the project is also recounted in an Artist’s Book.

Curated by Giovanna Amadasi, “Art at San Leonardo” 2024 was unveiled yesterday at Palazzo Taverna in Rome by Anselmo Guerrieri Gonzaga, at the helm of Tenuta San Leonardo, and Ilaria Tronchetti Provera, promoters of the project to unite the identity of the estate with the languages of contemporary art, who pointed out that the artist, whose works can be found in numerous museum institutions and public and private collections, “has given new life to the awareness, already rooted in all the people who work on the Tenuta - 300 hectares, 30 of which are organically managed vineyards, protected by the imposing Trentino mountains that dampen the cold northern winds and welcome the temperate breezes of Lake Garda, and from which, since 1982 San Leonardo, a Bordeaux of aristocratic elegance and extraordinary longevity, was born, thanks to an intuition of Marquis Carlo Guerrieri Gonzaga, with the experience of the great Italian oenologists Giacomo Tachis and Carlo Ferrini, and of Tenuta San Leonardo's director Luigino Tinelli, now flanked by cellarman Antonio Benvenuti - that the environment that welcomes us is our most precious heritage”.

Copyright © 2000/2024