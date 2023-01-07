The United States celebrates Barolo: galas for the great Piedmontese wine in Los Angeles and New York

Americans are getting ready to celebrate “his Majesty” Barolo: two gala events dedicated to the great Piedmontese wine, on January 28, in Los Angeles, and, from February 1 to 4, in New York, organized by Vinous by Antonio Galloni, world-renowned wine critic and one of the leading overseas experts of the prestigious Italian denomination.

The “Festa del Barolo”, edition no. 10, begins in California on January 28 at the Marino Restaurant in Los Angeles, where guests will be able to taste the various wines of each producer and interact with the producers. After that, there will be a gala dinner with the Byob formula (Bring your own bottles) where it will not only be possible to taste two wines from each winemaker that will be served at the table, paired with food prepared by chef Sal Marino, but also to open the bottles that guests are invited to bring and share, which is sure to spark a lively discussion about labels and preferences. The perfect opportunity to bring out the unique vintage or the special magnum, in short, the “unicorn wine” jealously preserved in the cellar: some of the most important producers of the appellation will be present at the event in Los Angeles - with their most representative labels - such as E.Pira (Chiara Boschis), Elio Altare, Francesco Rinaldi, Giacomo Fenocchio, La Spinetta, Luciano Sandrone, Paolo Scavino, Piero Benevelli, Poderi, and Cantine Oddero and Vietti.

Always following the common theme of Barolo, we continue in New York with a number of unmissable events for lovers of the appellation: after will take place an evening (February 1) dedicated to Verduno labels, on February 2 a dinner of rare wines entitled “Bartolo Mascarello 1955 to … from Magnum”. The event dedicated to a very small number of lucky ones will see the company’s reference labels served, all strictly magnums, except for the older vintages which will be presented in the traditional 1.9-liter bottles. On February 3, there will be a lunch at Union Square Café with the director Aldo Vacca and the Barbaresco producers, as well as a tasting of the best Reserves. A charity dinner will also take place on February 3 at The Pool Restaurant, one of New York’s most famous eateries. Fifteen prominent producers will host tables and serve wines from their cellars as well as those brought by the guests. A perfect chance to open rare and unique large formats. Finally, on February 4, Antonio Galloni will be the moderator of a masterclass in which producers will talk about the latest vintages and future trends, followed by a special Burgers & Barolo lunch. At the events in New York will be present the producers such as Armando Parusso, Castello di Verduno, E.Pira (Chiara Boschis), Elio Altare, Francesco Rinaldi, Fratelli Alessandria, G.B. Burlotto, Giacomo Fenocchio, Giuseppe Rinaldi, La Spinetta, Luciano Sandrone, Paolo Scavino, Piero Benevelli, Poderi, and Cantine Oddero, Produttori del Barbaresco and Vietti.

