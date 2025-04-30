The Veronesi family continues to invest on wine, and wins the historic Caffè Contarena in Udine

The passion of the Veronesi family doesn’t know crises for wine sector: the last purchase, in order of time, is that of Caffè Contarena, historical cafè in the heart of Udine, of which Signorvino awarded the concession, and which will open by the end of the year with the new sign. The ambitious plan for 2025 goes on in this way, without stop: Signorvino, the Italian wine shop chain which, today, counts 42 locations, of which most in Italy, but also in Paris, and Prague, aims to quota 100 million euros of turnover, and 55 stores.

“The adjudication represents, for us, a reason of great proyd – declares Luca Pizzighella, General Manager Signorvino - we are happy to have the possibility to bring to Udine our concept of Italian hospitality, and food and wine hospitality, in a space of so much historical and symbolical value for the city. Our aim will be that of valorizing, at its maximum, this splendid structure by offering a unique experience uniting passion for wine, high quality Italian cuisine, and hospitality, which, since ever, stand out our brand. With enthusiasm, we prepare for this new path together with the city of Udine”.

Caffè Contarena will see soon the intervention of brand, which already counts many sale points in the most beautiful Italian squares, and continues to grow uniting the passion for tasting to the authentic Italian hospitality.

Signorvino, group founded by family Veronesi (headed by Sandro Veronesi, who WineNews recently interviewed face-to-face), part of Oniverse group (which has a turnover of over 3.5 billion euros, and collects, under its umbrella, also Calzedonia, Intimissimi, Tezenis brands, but also, among others, Oniwines, headed by Federico Veronesi, reuniting wineries such as Tenimenti Leone, in Castelli Romani, Podere Guardia Grande, in Sardinia, La Giuva, in Valpolicella, and the last purchase, Villa Bucci, among the most important realities of the Marche (waiting to open one in the territory of Trentodoc, ed), proposes, in its wine shops with kitchen, a food offer celebrating the Italian culinary tradition with over 2,000 labels.

Copyright © 2000/2025