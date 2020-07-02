The wine events point to the end of the year. Also in the USA, with the “New York Wine Experience”

The international wine world is in the mood for a new start, after the hard months of the lockdown, and the signal of a return to normality also comes from events. And the great wine events are all betting on the end of the year, and if in Italy they are betting strongly on Vinitaly, with “Wine2Wine Exhibition” (in Verona, from November 22 to 24, with the preview of Opera Wine) and the Merano Wine Festival (from November 6 to 10, in Merano), among others, in the States the magazine “Wine Spectator” which, despite the still very difficult situation, announces the official dates of the “New York Wine Experience” 2020, the edition n. 40 of the highlight event of the promotion and communication of wine in the USA, wine market n. 1 for Italy and the rest of the world, where the Belpaese has always been a protagonist, with many of its most famous and important wineries. From October 22 to 24, therefore, one of the most important and eagerly awaited wine events in the United States is back: while waiting for the official program, which is still being organized due to security measures and the still uncertain situation in different parts of the world, and for the complete list of the wineries that will represent Italy, what we know for sure is that all the main events will be back: from the walk around tasting in the halls of the Marriot Marquis, along the famous Broadway, to the themed seminars, to the Critics' Choice Grand Tastings and the Grand Awards banquet.

