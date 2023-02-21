The wine lovers’ van that leaves from Menfi and lands at Vinitaly: here is “Mandraroads” by Mandrarossa

Take a minivan and travel 1,500 kilometers through four stages and ten regions of Italy: this is “Mandraroads”, the idea of the Sicilian winery Mandrarossa, which will bring its wines from Menfi to “Vinitaly 2023” in Verona with four lucky wine lovers (April 2-5). The road trip will begin on March 28 and will travel north, stopping in four cities with which the winery has strong ties and where events celebrating Sicily and “Menfishire” wines will be held: Messina, Salerno, Rome, and Verona will be the tour’s starting points, with the “Mandrambassadors” chosen through an open call on Mandrarossa’s digital channels.

The open call is open to all users of social with interests in wine, travel, and lifestyle from today until March 12. To participate, simply fill out the form on the Mandrarossa website and send a short video message expressing your own vision and passion for wine and travel. The four chosen profiles will be special guests of the winery at “Vinitaly 2023” in Verona (April 2) and will become ambassadors and storytellers for this project, taking part in the tour that will retrace the boot to the north.

Mandrarossa, after years of distance, has chosen to be present with a new promotional method that values encounters, discovery, wonder, and sharing, directly involving wine enthusiasts in its project.

Copyright © 2000/2023