It is the winery that has united two stars “destined for excellence”: Brunello and Ferrari. Founded almost as a “buen retiro”, it has now become a 9-hectare winery claimed to Brunello di Montalcino. It is La Fiorita, a winery run by the ex American actress Natalie Oliveros and her partner Louis Camilleri, chairman of Philippe Morris and CEO of Ferrari.

“Camilleri loves Brunello - says Natalie Oliveros - he has some of the most important labels in his extraordinary wine collection in Maranello. The links between Brunello and Ferrari? Apart from color, both are Italian symbols and both chase perfection”.

Camilleri and Oliveros entered La Fiorita (today with a production of 40,000 bottles per year of which 25,000 of Brunello and 15,000 of Rosso di Montalcino) in 2011 in partnership with the winemaker Roberto Cipresso, who founded the company in 1992 and then became owners in 2014. The last enlargement dates back to the same year, with the acquisition of the Il Giardinello estate, three hectares in the South-West, while a new winery, an cutting edge “art winery” with a strong feminine touch signed by Natalie Oliveros, is still under construction.

“Since I have started my adventure in Montalcino I have always wanted to put my mark on wine and here we are. 2015 is the first vintage, and 2016 will be the second”. La Fiorita also produces extra virgin olive oil and since 2019 a rosé from Sangiovese grapes called “Ninfalia” (2,500 bottles). “The name is a cross between Natalia, my name in Italian, and the forest nymph who protects La Fiorita's vineyards,” smiles Oliveros.

