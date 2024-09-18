“The World’s Best Wine Lists” 2024, Affinatore in Milan No. 1 in the world for Champagne and sparkling

Essential business card to measure the “status” of an establishment, where one communicates one’s personality with the choice of “evergreen” vintages or more related to the trends of the moment, with lists that go deep or more “streamlined” capable of varying with an absolutely personal frequency. Certainly, wine lists, remain a bulwark for the popularization of wine and, of course, for its marketing. And Italy, with its tradition and peaks of excellence, thanks also to a unique culinary history, can rightfully claim a place in the “elite” among establishments with top wine lists. Yet another proof came from “The World’s Best Wine Lists” 2024, promoted by the famous British magazine “The World of Fine Wine” and which had its highlight in the presentation ceremony, yesterday, in London. Among the winners of the World's Best Wine Lists, for the “Best Champagne & Sparkling Wine List” category, the triumphant winner was Affinatore in Milan, a restaurant whose cuisine focuses on offering special, long-cured meats, which had been selected in the “Best Champagne & Sparkling Wine List” category after already excelling in Europe. It beat a quality “short list” that included five other establishments. From the “Milan of drinking” to the Rome of the “Dolce Vita”, with Imàgo, the starred restaurant of the Hassler Hotel, with one of the most beautiful views of the Eternal City, with its cellar made up of more than 1,500 labels from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to touch Australia, New Zealand and the United States, curated by Alessio Bricoli, Head Sommelier, who works alongside Andrea Antonini, who leads the kitchen, and Marco Amato, in the dining room. Imagò did not win, but after excelling in Europe among the “Best Hotel Wine Lists”, it made the prestigious world short list dedicated to the wine lists of the best hotels. “The World’s Best Wine Lists” was created in 2014 by “The World of Fine Wine” magazine and is evaluated, according to a strict protocol, by independent international juries of leading professionals, including world champion sommeliers, Master Sommeliers, Masters of Wine and established writers, dwelling on the crucial importance of a good wine selection, regardless of its size, in the modern dining experience around the world. Notable among the winners were the awards given to Pappas Bros Steakhouse, with the Houston, Texas, restaurant winning for both Best Long Wine List and Best Wine List of the Year, while Park Hotel Vossevangen, Norway, beat off strong competition from previous winners of the Wine List of the Year to win Best Wine List Overall and Best Wine List by the Glass of the “Champions League” 2024.

Focus - “The World’s Best Wine Lists” 2024, the winners

“Wine List of the Year” Pappas Bros Steakhouse, Houston Galleria, Houston, Texas (Usa - Nord America) “Best Long Wine List (more than 500 wines)”

Pappas Bros Steakhouse, Houston Galleria, Houston, Texas (Usa - Nord America) “Best Medium-Sized Wine List (fewer than 500 wines)”

Petrus by Gordon Ramsay, Londra (Uk - Europa) “Best Short Wine List (fewer than 200 wines)”

Wine Bar George, Lago Buenavista, Florida (Stati Uniti - Nord America) “Best Micro Wine List (fewer than 100 wines or 4 pages)”

MÄS, Ashland, Oregon (Stati Uniti - Nord America) “Best Regional Wine List (in the region)”

Stampa, St. Helena, California (Stati Uniti - Nord America) “Best Regional Wine List (outside the region)”

Grossi Florentino, Melbourne, Victoria (Australia - Australasia) “Best Champagne & Sparkling Wine List”

Affinatore, Milano (Italia - Europa) “Best Dessert & Fortified Wine List”

Wunderbrunnen, Opfikon (Svizzera - Europa) “Best Organic Wine List”

La Cuverie by Comte Liger-Belair, Vosne-Romanée (Francia - Europa) “Best Sake List (outside Japan)”

Sushi Nakazawa, New York (Stati Uniti - Nord America) “Best Spirits List”

Graycliff Hotel & Restaurant, Nassau, Bahamas (Sud e Centro America e Caraibi) “Best Wine-by-the-Glass List (with Coravin)”

Brooklands by Claude Bosi at The Peninsula, Londra (Uk - Europa) “Best Wine-by-the-Glass List (without Coravin)”

Vintage ‘78 Wine Bar, Overland Park, Kansas (Usa - Nord America) “Best Wine Bar List”

Vino Bar, Ålesund, (Norvegia - Europa) “Best Hotel Wine List”

The Little Nell, Aspen, Colorado (Usa - Nord America) “Most Original Wine List”

Ada’s Food + Wine, Las Vegas, Nevada (Usa - Nord America) “Best Designed Wine List”

SingleThread Farms, Healdsburg, California (Usa - Nord America) “Best New Wine List (since 2019)” Society, Melbourne, Victoria (Australia - Australasia) “Best Value Wine List”

Doppo, London, (Uk - Europa) “Best All-Inclusive Wine List”

Archipel Restaurant, Constance Le Prince Maurice, Poste de Flacq (Mauritius - Middle East & Africa) “Best Cruise Line / Ship Wine List”

The World “Champions’ League Best Overall Wine List 2024” Park Hotel, Vossevangen (Norvegia) “Champions’ League Best By-the-Glass Wine List 2024” Park Hotel, Vossevangen (Norvegia)

“Champions’ League Champagne & Sparkling Wine List 2024” Domaine Les Crayères, Reims (Francia) “Champions’ League Best Dessert and Fortified Wine List 2024” Robuchon au Dôme, Grand Lisboa Hotel, Macau (Cina)

“Champions’ League Best Spirits List 2024”

The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, Tennessee (Stati Uniti)

“Champions’ League Most Original Wine List 2024” Terroir Tribeca, New York City (Stati Uniti)

Copyright © 2000/2024