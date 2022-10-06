To enologist Donato Lanati the Oscar of Success for Scientific Enology

“Enosis Meraviglia”, in Fubine, in the foothills of Monferrato, is one of the most advanced applied wine research centers in Europe, founded in 2005 by Donato Lanati, one of Italy’s most successful enologists. It stands in the 17th-century Cascina Meraviglia, occupying an area of 5 hectares and covering 2,500 square meters, and to transform the farmhouse into the service and research center, the investment at the time was 8 million euros. The facility includes laboratories, tasting rooms, a virtual and an experimental winery, and a university lecture hall, with simultaneous translation, dedicated to lectures and tastings with 60 seats equipped with continuous “washing” of air at controlled humidity and temperature. Each station is equipped with special colored lights so as not to distort the color of the wine, running water in the tasting drawer, networking and video conferencing.

Over the years, at “Enosis Meraviglia”, technique and technology at the service of wine, in all its aspects and spheres, have given birth to innovations such as “Genesis”, a hi-tech micro winemaker, which can hold up to 200 kilos of grapes and produce 100 liters of wine, ready then to be aged, and, even before the renovation of the farmhouse, “Enosis”, Donato Lanati’s consulting and research company, had launched the legendary “Meraviglia goblet”, produced in collaboration with Accornero, whose particular conformation-with the unmistakable “ring of Saturn”-allows perfect decantation and the possibility of better enjoying the wine.

A long success story, that of Donato Lanati-who from Monferrato has advised dozens of Italian wine brands and around the world-that earned him the Oscar of Success for Scientific Enology (edition no. 51), the award sponsored by the Piedmont Region, Fondazione Cassa Risparmio Alessandria, the Alessandria-Asti Chamber of Commerce, the City of Alessandria, Palazzo del Monferrato, the Province of Alessandria and Confindustria Alessandria, given to people who, in their professions, have particularly distinguished themselves nationally and internationally, bringing prestige to the province of Alessandria.

