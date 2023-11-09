“Top 10” 2023 by “Wine Spectator”: California and Bordeaux at the top, waiting for No. 1

Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast Royal St. Robert Cuvée 2021 at No. 4, Château Lynch Bages’ Paulliac 2020 at No. 3, and Occidental’s Pinot Noir West Sonoma Coast Freestone-Occidental 2021 at No. 2: Here are the wines unveiled today by “Wine Spectator” for its “Top 10” 2023 Where, for Italy, while waiting to know the “Wine of the Year” tomorrow, two are, so far, the Italian labels: the Taurasi Radici Riserva 2016 by Mastroberardino, at No. 5, and the Chianti Classico Marchese Antinori Riserva 2020 by Antinori at No. 7. And who knows, maybe tomorrow there won’t be a great standard bearer of Italian wine at No. 1, as has happened, in the past, only four times, with Antinori’s Solaia 1997, in 2000, Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia 2015, in 2018, Casanova di Neri’s Brunello di Montalcino 2001 Tenuta Nuova, in 2006, and Tenuta dell’Ornellaia’s Ornellaia 1998, in 2001, now owned by the Frescobaldi group (but at that time by Lodovico Antinori).

