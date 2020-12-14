“Top 100” by Wine Spectator 2020, 19 Italian wines. Brunello di Montalcino and Barolo at the top

The excellence of the 2015 vintage of Brunello di Montalcino (with 2 labels awarded) and the 2016 vintage of Barolo, the increasingly widespread quality of Chianti Classico (as in 2019 the most awarded territory, with 3 labels), the greatness of Tuscany (along with Brunello and Chianti Classico also Nobile di Montepulciano and more) and Piedmont, with its different expressions (from Barbera d’Asti to Barbaresco, passing through Gattinara), the ability of Italian wine to express excellence everywhere, from the Dolomites of Trentino to Puglia, from Friuli to Soave, up to Basilicata: this is the story, in extreme synthesis, of the 2020 “Top 100” of Wine Spectator, the most influential wine ranking on the market, which, after unveiling the “Top 10”, which saw on the podium the Brunello di Montalcino Le Lucerè 2015 of San Filippo, and no. 7 the Barolo 2016 by Massolino (and at no. 1 overall the Rioja Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial 2010 by Bodegas Marqués de Murrieta), today unveiled the complete list of wines selected by the US magazine based on quality, price, market availability and “excitement” of the wines. 19 in all, the Italian wines. Just at the bottom of the “Top 10”, in position no. 11, is the 2016 Chianti Classico Riserva from the historic Castello di Volpaia, followed at no. 13 by Tolaini’s 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon Toscana Legit, and Caprili’s 2015 Brunello di Montalcino, at no. 16. Tuscany again, with Caiarossa's Pergolaia 2016, at no. 20, while at no. 24 we go to the Langhe with Produttori del Barbaresco’s 2015 Barbaresco Rabaja Riserva, which confirms the consistent quality of the Piedmontese cooperative. At no. 32 we fly to Trentino, with the Manzoni Bianco Vigneti delle Dolomiti Fontanasanta 2018 signed by Foradori, to come back to Tuscany, with the Chianti Classico Tenuta Perano 2015 by the historical Marchesi de’ Frescobaldi at no. 36, and with the Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2016 by Boscarelli, among the reference names of the territory. At no. 47 there is the famous Piedmontese winery Vietti with Barbera d’Asti Tre Vigne 2017, while at no. 49 there is still Chianti Classico, with the 2016 of Istine, another brand of Gallo Nero. Position no. 54, instead, for another icon of Piedmont, Gattinara 2015 by Travaglini. At no. 60 there is Marche, with Rosso Piceno Superiore Marinus 2017 by Il Conte Villa Prandone, while at no. 70 there is one of the references of Soave, that is Soave Classico Monte Carbonare 2017 by Suavia. Position no. 74, instead, for Friuli Venezia Giulia with one of its most famous brands, Jermann, with Pinot Grigio Friuli 2017, while at no. 82 there is Puglia, brought among the top 100 wines of the world by Tormaresca, Antinori’s estate, a reference name of Italian wine, with Primitivo del Salento Torcicoda 2016. Closing the ranking is the renowned Tenuta San Leonardo of the Guerrieri Gonzaga family, with Sauvignon Blanc Vigneti delle Dolomiti Vette 2018, at no. 96, and Aglianico del Vulture Gricos 2017 of Grifalco della Lucania winery, a young winery from Venosa, founded in 2004 by the Piccin family, at no. 99.

Focus - Italy in the “Top 100” 2020 of “Wine Spectator”

3 - San Filippo Brunello di Montalcino Le Lucére 2015

7 - Massolino Barolo 2016

11 - Castello di Volpaia Chianti Classico Riserva 2016

13 - Tolaini Cabernet Sauvignon Toscana Legit 2016

16 - Caprili Brunello di Montalcino 2015

20 - Caiarossa Toscana Pergolaia 2016

24 - Produttori del Barbaresco Barbaresco Rabaja Riserva 2015

32 - Foradori Manzoni Bianco Vigneti delle Dolomiti Fontanasanta 2018

36 - Marchesi de’ Frescobaldi Chianti Classico Tenuta Perano 2015

39 - Boscarelli Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2016

47 - Vietti Barbera d’Asti Tre Vigne

49 - Istine Chianti Classico 2016

54 - Travaglini Gattinara 2015

60 - Il Conte Villa Prandone Rosso Piceno Superiore Marinus 2017

70 - Suavia Soave Classico Monte Carbonare 2017

74 - Jermann Pinot Grigio Friuli 2017

82 - Tormaresca Primitivo del Salento Torcicoda 2016

96 - Tenuta San Leonardo Sauvignon Blanc Vigneti delle Dolomiti Vette 2018

99 - Grifalco della Lucania Aglianico del Vulture Gricos 2017

