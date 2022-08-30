Touring Club’s “Vinibuoni d’Italia 2023”: Santa Margherita Group, with 6 “Crowns”, at the top

At the end of August, it is already time for wine guides. And to open the dancing, as per tradition, is “Vinibuoni d’Italia” of the Italian Touring Club (Tci), the only one dedicated only to wines from native Italian grape varieties (with the exception of classic method sparkling wines, ed.), with the finals, staged in Buttrio from August 21 to 25 (in partnership with PromoTurismoFvg). And among the hundreds of “Crowns” (here is the complete list), the highest recognition awarded by the guide, in edition no. 20, edited by Alessandro Scorsone and Mario Busso, among the most awarded realities, the Santa Margherita Group of the Marzotto family, led by ad Beniamino Garofalo, stands out, putting together no less than “6 crowns”, with its different wineries, namely Cà Maiol’s Lugana Doc Prestige 2021, Chianti Classico Docg Gran Selezione Vigneto di Campolungo 2018, Franciacorta Docg Riserva Dosaggio Zero Annamaria Clementi 2013 and Docg Riserva Dosaggio Zero Vintage Collection Noir 2013 from Ca’ del Bosco, and Alto Adige Doc Spumante Pas Dosé 2017 and Riserva Extra Brut 1919 2016 from Kettmeir. Next with four wines is Claudio Tipa’s GruppoCollemassari, which adds ColleMassari's Montecucco Sangiovese Docg Riserva Poggio Lombrone 2018 to the three wines of the Montalcino label, Poggio di Sotto: Brunello di Montalcino Docg 2017, Brunello di Montalcino Docg Riserva 2016 and Rosso di Montalcino Doc 2019. Poggio di Sotto, which is one of four individual wineries awarded three labels, as well as Marche-based Umani Ronchi, led by Michele Bernetti, with Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Doc Classico Superiore Vecchie Vigne 2020 and sparkling wines LH2 Extra Brut Sans Année and La Hoz Brut Nature 2017, and Abruzzo-based Cataldi Madonna, with Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Doc Girovago 2019, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Doc Malandrino 2020 and Terre Aquilane IGT Pecorino Supergiulia 2019, and Cantine Agriverde, with Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Doc Solàrea 2018, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Doc Riserva Plateo 2018 and Trebbiano d’Abruzzo Doc Solàrea 2020.

