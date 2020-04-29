Tuscany, Barolo and Chianti Classico: in Amsterdam, the Italian territories dominate in the restaurants

The small, but rich, Holland is the ninth largest importer of wine in the world, sixth for Italian still wines, with a turnover of 125.7 million euros in 2019 (+17.1% on 2018), to which must be added the 19.8 million euros of sparkling wine, for a total of 145.5 million euros of bottled shipped to Amsterdam and the surrounding area. Yes, because it is here, in the capital, that consumption is concentrated, especially quality consumption, which obviously passes through the great restaurants - starred and not - of the city (closed, like all commercial activities, at least until May 19, ed). And it is here that the wines produced in the great territories of the Belpaese are among the most present on the wine list, with Tuscany (at position n. 2, present in 25% of the wine lists), Barolo (at position n. 3, present in 20% of the wine lists) and Chianti Classico (at position n. 3, present in 20% of the wine lists) at the top of the most popular designations, behind only Rioja, in a ranking drawn up by the MiBD analysis company, which also includes Barbaresco (at no. 13 and in 15% of the wine lists) and Amarone della Valpolicella (at no. 15 and in 14% of the wine lists). The Belpaese brands are also good, with Ornellaia in no. 3 (13% of wine lists), Marchesi Antinori in no. 4 (11% of wine lists), Allegrini in no. 5 (9% of wine lists), Gaja in no. 6 (9% of wine lists) and Barone Ricasoli in no. 15 (6% of wine lists).

