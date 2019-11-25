Valentino Tesi is the “Best Sommelier of Italy Trentodoc Award” 2019, winner of the competition staged at the congress of Sommeliers Ais (Italian Association of Sommeliers) in recent days in Verona. The Tuscan sommelier beat Carlo Pagano from Molise in the final. In third place ex aequo Stefano Berzi from Bergamo and Artur Vaso from Brescia, passed in the semifinals. “The final of the award - declared the president of Ais, Antonello Maietta - demonstrated the quality of the training school set up by Ais, and the sharing of the values of a territory of great quality as that of Trento Doc”.

