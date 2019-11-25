02-Planeta_manchette_175x100
News

SOMMELLERIE

Valentino Tesi is the “Best Sommelier of Italy Trentodoc Award” 2019

The award given at the Congress of Italian Sommeliers, led by Antonello Maietta, president of Ais, in Verona
Antonello Maietta (Ais), Valentino Tesi, Best Sommelier in Italy, and Sabrina Schench

Valentino Tesi is the “Best Sommelier of Italy Trentodoc Award” 2019, winner of the competition staged at the congress of Sommeliers Ais (Italian Association of Sommeliers) in recent days in Verona. The Tuscan sommelier beat Carlo Pagano from Molise in the final. In third place ex aequo Stefano Berzi from Bergamo and Artur Vaso from Brescia, passed in the semifinals. “The final of the award - declared the president of Ais, Antonello Maietta - demonstrated the quality of the training school set up by Ais, and the sharing of the values of a territory of great quality as that of Trento Doc”.

