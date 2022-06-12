Velenosi and “L’Orto di Paolo”: wines that contain solidarity and satisfaction in the bottle

The work of a group of really special young people, hosted by “L”Orto di Paolo”, a day center for people with autism, has produced a white wine and a red wine. The center strives to make their lives as normal as possible as well as their families’, who receive relief and support on a daily basis. The wines they produced are Rosso Piceno Superiore DOC and Pecorino DOC by Velenosi, one of the winery symbols of the Marche. The winery has launched the project for the second year, and resumed sales of the wines, “which contain solidarity and satisfaction in the bottle”, Angela Velenosi explained, “helping young people and making them feel part of the company, as well as protagonists of their work. We have put in a lot of hard work and love, and will try even harder to sell these wines to make their dreams come true. The initiative was a great success, and the proceeds, 7.000 euros, were donated to the center”.

Copyright © 2000/2022