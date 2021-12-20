Veneto is confirmed as the locomotive of Italian wine exports. Piedmont and Tuscany on the podium

Italy, which in the first 9 months of 2021 exported 5.13 billion euros worth of wine (+15% on 2020), has its own locomotive, Veneto. Whose production, according to Istat data, between January and September 2021, reached 1.78 billion euros in shipments, up 13.1% on the same period in 2020, or 34.7% of the total, more than one bottle in three. In second place is Piedmont, with a foreign turnover of 884 million euros (+18.3%) and a market share of 17.2%, followed by Tuscany, which grew by 20% to 815 million euros and a share of 15.9%.

The three leading wine-growing regions of Italy together account for 67.8% of all exports, while Trentino-Alto Adige is at the bottom of the podium, growing less than the other big countries (+8%), but still reaching 454 million euros, or 8.8% of shipments. The fifth region exporting more wine abroad is Emilia Romagna (295 million Euros, +16.5% over the first nine months of 2020), with a market share of 5.7%, followed by Lombardy (200 million Euros, +12%), accounting for 4% of Italian wine exports.

The top ten exporting regions also include Abruzzo (147 million Euros, 2.9% of the market), Puglia (129 million Euros, 2.5% of the market), Sicily (103.4 million Euros, 2% of the market) and Friuli-Venezia Giulia (100 million Euros, 1.9% of the market). All the other regions account for shares of less than 1%, and among these, there are those who have achieved significant growth, albeit starting from very low absolute figures - such as Umbria (+27.1%), Liguria (+46.8%) and Molise (+61.8%) - and those instead - Calabria (-19.6%) and Basilicata (-1.3%) - who in the first 9 months of 2021 lost something on 2020, in a framework that is, however, absolutely positive for Italian wine as a whole.

