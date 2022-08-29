Veraison Group is born, a synergy between Salvaterra, 4RU, Agricultural Projects and FreedL Group

Aggregation projects involving Italian wine continue unabated, driven by economic and structural factors and a new vision of business. As recounted, now, is the birth of Veraison Group Spa, born from the union of Edoardo Freddi's FreedL Group, a company that invests in goods and companies in the food sector all over the world, the Salvaterra winery, in the heart of Valpolicella in San Pietro in Cariano, which markets more than 2.5 million bottles, with constant growth controlled, until the contribution, by a club deal of investors organized by Finanziaria Canova (present in 40 markets and among the absolute leaders in the Amarone sector, with more than 500,000 bottles sold annually), and also Progetti Agricoli, based in Castiglione delle Stiviere (Mantua), a young and dynamic reality committed to creating wines with a strong identity, with more than 2 million bottles marketed in more than 45 countries around the world, and “4Ru”, a reality born in 2006 in Ravenna, Ore, on the initiative of a number of wineries, an Eastern European importer and a local entrepreneur, which, over the years, has expanded both its product portfolio with expansion to wines from Emilia, Tuscany, Piedmont, Veneto, Sicily and Puglia, and its presence in Eastern European, North and South American, and Far Eastern markets. The stated goal is “to become one of the main Italian and European players in the beverage sector, and in particular in the wine segment, in order to meet global challenges that require significant investments and a continuous presence in all markets”.

Veraison is a French term for veraison, which is the stage at which the grape cluster reaches ripeness, changing its pigmentation. “We wanted a term that best expresses our desire to grow, our vocation for international markets and our belonging to the world of wine”, says Edoardo Freddi, ad of the new entity.

The protagonist companies of Veraison Group are three important production realities that have earned over the years a place of excellence within the Italian and international wine and wine-making scene. These companies will maintain their independence for the areas of production, management and control of their products. While management and operational coordination will be the responsibility of the newly formed group.

“We are proud to become part of Veraison Group. With the expert guidance of Edoardo Freddi, we will be able to achieve the expected goals on schedule. Salvaterra is ready to achieve an even more important worldwide presence both quantitatively and qualitatively”, says Luca Maulini, Salvaterra’s sole director.

“By joining the group, 4RU”, adds Roberto Guardigli, sole director, “will be able to access important synergies, expand its business and presence internationally. At the same time, the other Veraison Group partners will be able to gain significant benefits from this aggregation, thanks to the knowledge and skills we have developed over the years in our target markets. I believe this is a unique opportunity for all participants in the project”.

Veraison Group’s strategy involves expansion both in Italy and abroad through organic growth flanked by acquisitions. The aggregate turnover of the three companies in 2022 will reach almost 30 million euros, most of which will be abroad, with the goal of achieving, within two years, a total turnover of more than 40 million just through organic growth, in addition to the entry of new partnerships. Joining Edoardo Freddi in managing Veraison Group will be Luca Maulini himself, who will retain the role of sole director of Salvaterra, Claudio Rizzoli, commercial director of Progetti Agricoli, and Roberto Guardigli, sole director of 4RU.

“This aggregation, in addition to a series of commercial and cost synergies, will allow, in the medium term, the participants in the club deal to make the most of the support given to Salvaterra over time”, says Roberto Giacobone, non-operating chairman of Veraison Group and ad of Finanziaria Canova. With successful case histories and important milestones in the world of Italian and international wine trading under his belt, through the Veraison Group project, Edoardo Freddi confirms and strengthens his desire to be a promoter of the best wine realities in the world, drawing inspiration from Henry Ford’s famous motto: “getting together is a beginning, staying together is progress, working together is success”. Studio Deiure contributed to the transaction on tax and due diligence aspects; Studio Legale Bird & Bird, which acted as deal counsel with a team led by attorney Francesco Pezcoller and junior associate Gaia Mussi, on corporate and contract law aspects. Plenitude Partners acted as financial advisor on the Finance and Business aspects of the transaction.

