“Vermentino Grand Prix 2022”, the “Top 10” Vermentinos of the Tuscan Maremma

Acquagiusta Wine Tenuta La Badiola Vermentino 2021, Azienda Agricola Bruni Perlaia 2020, Azienda Guido Fendi Burattini 2020, Argentaia Monnallegra 2020, Colle Petruccio Norcias 2020, Cupirosso Audace 2020, Fattoria Il Casalone Leopoldino 2020, La Biagiola Matan 2020, Tenuta 12 Solo 2020, Terenzi Balbinvs 2020: here is the “Top 10” of the Vermentinos of the Tuscan Maremma, or the best in the “Vermentino Grand Prix 2022”, which brought together at the Terme di Saturnia a jury of technicians and starred restaurateurs from the Tuscan Maremma, an area that is discovering itself every day a little more the right place for a wine that has become the symbol of the southern coast of Tuscany.

“The production of Vermentino Maremma Toscana Doc has by now steadily exceeded that of other wines in the denomination, despite the fact that the vine represents only 10% of the area planted with vines (914, compared to 138 in 2006, ed.). This is thanks to the modernity of this wine, well expressed by its fresh but not banal bouquet that can also cope with aging, which is increasingly appreciated by consumers in Italy and abroad”, says Francesco Mazzei, president of the Consorzio dei Vini della Maremma Toscana, who emphasizes that “the merit of this success derives from the particularly versatile type of wine and from the teamwork of the winegrowers and the Consorzio; the former who have unanimously undertaken a path of qualitative growth, the latter with the initiatives of valorization and promotion”.

Copyright © 2000/2022