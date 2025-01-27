VeronaFiere and Ita narrate the beauty of Vigneto Italia to the Arab world with the Amerigo Vespucci

Telling the Arab world, and Arabs who do not drink alcohol (but maybe they will drink no-alcohol wine) about the beauty of Italy, “the Italian garden of wine biodiversity” throughout the vine, and its precious landscapes, in many cases Unesco World Heritage Site: it happens in Jeddah, one of the most important cities in Saudi Arabia, in Villaggio Italia, desired by the Ministry of Defense, and inaugurated, in recent days, by Minister Guido Crosetto, and to which, 12 ministries adhere with the Presidency of the Council to accompany the layovers of “the most beautiful ship in the world”, i.e. Amerigo Vespucci, the historical and iconic training ship of the Navy which is completing its world tour to promote made in Italy, and on which Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also boarded, before signing economic agreements in strategic sectors for 10 billion dollars with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, opening a “new era” of Italian-Saudi relationships. And, where, from today to January 29, Veronafiere and the Italian Trade Agency (Ita) will narrate the beauties and the cultural value of Italian vineyards also through a video signed by WineNews, which, in its daily work, has always told the beauty of wine territories, among the greatest examples of the virtuous bond between man and nature, at the basis of the recognition as universal heritage (as we explained here).

From Wine Landscapes of Piedmont: Langhe, Roero, and Monferrato to Val d’Orcia with Montalcino, from the Hills of Prosecco di Conegliano e Valdobbiadene to the Cinque Terre, from “The agricultural Practive of sapling vine” - “Pratica agricola della vite ad alberello” in Pantelleria to “The art of dry stone walls” - “L’arte dei muretti a secco”, from Valtellina to Valpolicella, and not only, these are some of the case histories which will be narrated, today, during masterclass “Italian Grapes Reimagined: An Alcohol-Free Tasting Experience”. BelliNo and RossiNo, alcohol-free cocktail, and Moscato grape must-based drinks by SeiBellissimi company, and the two Princess labels in white and red versions, both no-alcohol by Alternativazero will be present for tasting. A focus on this segment market which will be also one of the innovations of Vinitaly 2025, scheduled for April, 6-9, in Verona. The masterclass, explains Veronafiere, “represents the occasion to explore the interest towards new markets and deepen the boundaries of the supply chain, tasting the products deriving from the best Italian grapes according to the most recent vinification techniques. And, therefore, also to show the beauty of the places of Italian viticulture of excellence, to explain it to a world, which, doesn’t know it at all yet, or superficially, such as the Arabic world. Which could be a new frontier for the work of Italian wineries”.

Particularly, Veronafiere has “arrived” in Jeddah with its SOL2Expo, Fieracavalli, and Vinitaly fairs on the board of Amerigo Vespucci: after the last two stopovers of world tour (in Tokyo in August with Italian wine, and in Doha, in Qatar in December with 100% Italian oil and natural stone), the spotlights now move to horse sectors, grape-based products and mixed respecting the rules of the country, and again, to extra virgin olive oil, and table olives. “For Veronafiere, it is an additional opportunity to establish new relationships, also trade ones, for entrepreneurial sectors represented by our fair brands, real ambassadors of Italian know-how and production – comments Federico Bricolo, president Veronafiere - a particular thank goes to the Ministry of Defense, to the Ministry of Agriculture, and to Ice Agency to have allowed us this extraordinary experience in Tokyo, Doha, and now, in Jeddah, which allowed us to reaffirm also the centrality of the fair system as an essential lever for the promotion of made in Italy on foreign markets”. “Saudi Arabia is one of the most interesting and evolving economies in Middle East. In 2030, it will host Expo in Riyadh, and in 2034 the Football World Championships - underlines Adolfo Rebughini, dg Veronafiere – to be there means on the one hand to highlight productive supply chains strictly linked to our fairs Fieracavalli, SOL2Expo, and Vinitaly, favoring their entry into high-potentiality areas aiming at education, promotion of culture, and of quality; while, on the other hand, it allows us to outline and invite new professional operators to the respective events scheduled in Verona”.

