“Viaggio in Franciacorta”: places, people and landscapes, to discover its cultural heritage

Franciacorta is a place to visit and “taste”, in every aspect. It is the territory that produces the excellent Italian Classic Method sparkling wines, a successful case history for wine tourism, a virtuous model of dialogue between businesses and public administrations. And now, you can also get to know it in a book, titled, “Journey to Franciacorta”, a travel diary, a personal and passionate narrative, experienced firsthand and then immortalized by the expert pen of Armando Castagno. It is the story of his travels to the places and lands of Franciacorta, embellished by unpublished images, created specifically by the photographer Andrea Federici, and published by Treccani. The journey features buildings, evocative spaces, people and landscapes, to discover the cultural heritage and a widespread, but compact community that stands out for having the vision to make wine its common mission.

“Armando Castagno, taster, creator and director of in-depth courses for the AIS-Associazione Italiana Sommelier (Italian sommelier association), accompanies the reader on a pilgrimage through the nineteen municipalities of Franciacorta. He started from Paratico and continued on to Capriolo, Adro, Erbusco, Cologne, Coccaglio, Rovato, Cazzago San Martino, Corte Franca, Iseo, Provaglio d'Iseo, Passirano, Paderno Franciacorta, Monticelli Brusati, Ome, Rodengo Saiano, Gussago and Cellatica, arriving in Brescia. Nineteen stops to describe an experience that testifies to the uniqueness of the territory on an environmental as well as a human and entrepreneurial level. In other words, sustainable and profitable agriculture, biodiversity, the desire to innovate and project into the future, starting from rediscovering the past and ethics combined with respect”, a note explained. The book conveys the essence of Franciacorta, offering a unique opportunity to appreciate not only its wines, but also the stories and experiences that make it a special place.

“All things considered, the reason why I wrote the book you have in your hands was to fill Franciacorta with people, landscapes and temporary events, instead of with commendations and praise. That is to say, to share a person-centered vision and add a touch of precariousness to its bibliography, the fleeting dimension of all things”, Armando Castagno said. “Meeting Armando during his journey in Franciacorta was a truly pleasant experience. Reading his travel diary was an exciting and instructive journey. Having been born and raised in Erbusco, I had the opportunity to discover fascinating places and situations that I had never explored before. Sincere thanks goes to the director Massimo Bray and the Treccani Institute for having published this book that honors us and recognizes the value and history of Franciacorta”, Silvano Brescianini, president of the Franciacorta Consortium, said. “The author, describing Franciacorta, invites us to reflect on broader and more universal themes, such as the relationship between man and landscape, the importance of protecting local heritage in the face of globalization pressures, and the need to preserve not only tangible products, such as the excellent wines of this Region, but also the intangible values that constitute the authenticity of a territory”, Massimo Bray, General Manager of the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia Institute, commented.

The book (in bookstores starting December 6th), narrates Castagno’s experiences and observations, exploring the vineyards and wineries that have made this Region famous, as well as the history, culture and traditions that distinguish it. Readers will be taken through enchanting landscapes, historic villages, churches and encounters with local people, paying homage to a territory that stands out for its beauty and authenticity. It is an open invitation to all those who wish to explore this corner of Italy, rich in charm and tradition. And great bubbles.

