Villa Sparina “European Winery of the Year”, Santa Margherita USA “Importer of the Year”

The Moccagatta family's Villa Sparina winery in Piedmont, one of the icons of the Gavi area, where one of Italy’s most historical and prestigious white wines is produced, is the “European Winery of the Year”; Santa Margherita USA, the importer arm of the Santa Margherita group, headed by the Marzotto family and CEO Beniamino Garofalo, one of the most important Italian wine producers (with wineries such as Santa Margherita, Kettmeir, Cà del Bosco, Mesa, Lamole di Lamole, Cà Maiol and others), is the “European Winery of the Year”: these are the verdicts of the “Wine Enthusiast’s Annual Wine Star Awards” 2021,the 22nd edition of the awards assigned every year by the famous American magazine (the Italian editor is Kerin O’Keefe), which rewards personalities and wineries that have made a significant contribution to the success of wine and beverage around the world. Italy is also at the top of the spirits category, since Disaronno, the top brand of the Illva Saronno Holding group (which also controls Corvo, Duca di Salaparuta and Florio wineries in Sicily) is the “Spirit Brand/Distiller of the Year”. These awards recognise the stories of an Italy capable of excelling in both production and commerce, in a strategic and difficult market such as the American one. All the winners in the various categories (which saw a lot of Italy in nomination) will be awarded at the gala dinner scheduled for February 7 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Copyright © 2000/2021