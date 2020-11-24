Vinitaly 2021 moves from April to June 2021, in Verona (as anticipated by WineNews)

As anticipated by rumors WineNews (Friday November 20, ed.), Vinitaly 2021 moves from April to June, “the 54th edition of the International Exhibition of Wines and Spirits of VeronaFiere will be held from June 20 to 23, 2021, simultaneously with Enolitech and Sol&Agrifood. OperaWine 10th year anniversary with Wine Spectator will be on June 19”, explains an official VeronaFiere note, which underlines how the decision “is the result of careful verification, even with the most authoritative institutions able to formulate reliable forecasts on the pandemic curve and was taken after a specific market survey”.

“The postponement to June 2021 - says Maurizio Danese, president of VeronaFiere Spa - is in line with the revision of the positioning of the calendars of the main Italian and foreign international trade fairs. The Fair’s Board of Directors and members have made a considered choice based on the most reliable information in the medical field, also considering the incoming of non-European buyers. We are also working with the Fondazione Arena, which organizes the opera season, and the city of Verona to offer our international guests an unmissable edition”.

“Vinitaly with OperaWine and the concomitant exhibitions - underlines Giovanni Mantovani, Director General of VeronaFiere Spa -, will take place in a time frame in which the Government will have had time to prepare the procedures for the entry of international buyers into our country. At the same time there will be other events in Europe aimed at promoting the wine sector. This is a strategic and synergic decision to allow market and information operators, especially those from Asia and the USA, who are among the main visitors to our exhibitions, to optimize their participation with a single move”.

