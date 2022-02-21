Vinitaly 2022 will be an international fair: thousands of international professionals in Verona

Covid-19 is finally loosening its grip, restrictions are more or less quickly falling just about everywhere, and winter is coming to an end to make room for warmer weather. These factors will hopefully bring back also International tourism, which the Italian wine market is eagerly looking forward to (net of expensive raw materials and International tensions). Further, following the record year, 2021, on world markets, boasting more than 7 billion euros in exports for the year (over 6.5 billion euros in the first 11 months, ISTAT data analyzed by WineNews), the supply chain is already hard at work to continue riding the growth wave in 2022.

The return of the big International wine fairs, of course, also means growth. Vinitaly, the most important event in the world for Italian wine, is returning to Verona in its full format, from April 10 to 13, 2022. There will be over 4.000 exhibitors (sold out), and more and more high-level International buyers are signing up to participate. Veronafiere’s strategic plan for the 54th edition of Vinitaly includes Europe, the United States, Singapore, Japan, Eurasia and the emerging African markets. “The campaign has already started”, a note from the Verona Fair, explained, “the Fair Spa and the ICE Agency (foreign commerce institute) promotion, communication and incoming program has targeted 60 Countries. Furthermore, they share an investment totaling 3 million euros, the selection of a business list including 500 top buyers from all over the world, as well as thousands of National and International professionals”.

“Professionals and companies have indicated a high level of expectation and confidence for the expo. At the moment”, Giovanni Mantovani CEO of Veronafiere commented, we have definite participations of delegations covering Canada, the U.S.A., especially the Midwest, the West Coast and Texas, as well as Singapore, and Malaysia. In Europe, participation from the United Kingdom, the Scandinavian countries, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and some of the most interesting Eastern European countries, starting with Poland. We are also working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to create a specific corridor with Japan favoring the participation of Japanese professionals. We have been receiving very positive feedback from the Eurasian region and those markets potentially interested in Italian wine, which had been on standby due to restrictions. In the past few days, we have also signed a strategic collaboration agreement with some of the exhibiting companies to implement of an additional, extraordinary, 1 million euro incoming plan”.

