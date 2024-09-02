“Vinitaly and the City” in Sibari, among wines, wine lovers and culture

Good first take. Between the wines - with a focus on the Denominations and wineries of the host territory, of course, but not only - the wine lovers who have tasted them (6,000 at the opening alone, ed.), and the culture of good drinking, with the story of the connection it has with our civilization. The curtain has come down on “Vinitaly and the City - Calabria in wine” at the Archaeological Park of Sibari, which, for the first time, in recent days, has exported in a traveling manner the format of the fuorisalone developed, over the years, by Veronafiere in Verona to spread among wine-lovers the wine culture and the knowledge and dissemination of fine Italian wines while promoting, at the same time, the territories of origin, at the same time as Vinitaly, where, on the other hand, the companies’ business is concentrated, in Calabria, a region “in the vanguard for the quality of its Denominations and its wineries”, which has made its cultural treasures known through wine, confirming it as the “medium” to tell about Italian territories, because of the ties it has with their history, their culture, their nature, and their communities.

Such as the Archaeological Park of Sibari, an undisputed symbol of that Magna Graecia civilization that in ancient Sybaris had one of its most prosperous colonies, in which great attention was devoted to the production of wines, and which “represents a place of absolute value, perhaps too little considered - said the president of the Region of Calabria, Roberto Occhiuto - “Vinitaly and the City, in Calabria” in Sibari showed that there is an intent to really promote our region. On the other hand, wines are an extraordinary vehicle for territorial promotion and our wineries can be the conduit to make us known in the eyes of the world. We believe that we can govern this land with ambition and without complexes, presenting a region that we are committed to making the outside world perceive as a beautiful Calabria”. For the director of the Sibari Park, Filippo Demma, “Vinitaly and the City” was “an important opportunity to consolidate a new model of management of Calabria’s cultural assets, oriented to consider them as a fundamental element in pursuing local development on a cultural basis, which represents the most fruitful possible horizon for this region rich in history”.

Among tastings, talks, masterclasses and cultural appointments to discover the wines of the Mediterranean, in an evocative setting rich in history, culture and natural beauty, the wines of Calabria with their Consortia and the most important winemakers of the region, and of the distilled spirits and liqueurs sector, alongside Olio Evo (with oenologist and wine popularizer, Sissi Baratella) were on stage. Also present were “territorial collectives” of other territories, from Prosecco to Pescara Abruzzo Wine, and eight “collectives” of wine communicators, from Gambero Rosso to Le Donne del Vino, from Radici del Sud, to Merano WineFestival, with a preview of “bio & dynamica & more” and the awarding of the Calabrian excellences that won the “WineHunter Award” 2024, while from abroad, Wine Vision by Open Balkan with wines from Macedonia, Albania and Serbia, and the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles.

