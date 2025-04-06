“Vinitaly Design Award” 2025: from Lifetime Achievement Award to Gavino Sanna to the winning wines

The 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award to Gavino Sanna, the “father” of communication in Italy, for his lasting and visionary impact in the world of advertising and design, but also a wine producer with Cantina Mesa (now part of Herita Marzotto Wine Estates), and the “Best in Show” ex aequo to Laus Vitae by Citra Vini and 5th Element Gin by Distilleria Eterea for absolute excellence in the synthesis of aesthetics, technical innovation and identity narrative; but also, among the “Black Awards”, the top honor, Baglio di Pianetto’s Êra Passito among the “Fine Wines”. The “Timeless Wines” trophy to Marchesi Antinori’s Buiano Chianti Classico; and, again, among the Special Awards, from the “Best Coordinated Image” of Olio della Corte by Ca’ del Bosco, first place also in the different categories dedicated to “green gold”, to the “Best Use of Color” of the Special Edition Famiglia Cillario Barolo by Ceretto, from the “Best Use of Paper” by Fedrigoni of San Clemente Montepulciano by Zaccagnini of Argea to the “Best Use of Glass” by Vetreria Etrusca of In Purezza - Nero D’Avola by Baglio di Pianetto. These are just a few of the winners and the most beautiful packaging commissioned by companies in the Belpaese, all signed by Spazio di Paolo, a studio specializing in design for wines & spirits elected as “Agency of the Year” (with the exception of Distilleria Eterea’s Gin made by Dario Frattaruolo Design Studio), winners of the “Vinitaly Design Award” 2025, Veronafiere’s recognition of creativity applied to the world of wine, spirits, Evo oil and craft beers, unveiled yesterday in a gala at the Teatro Ristori in Verona, during Vinitaly 2025, by the artistic director, designer Mario Di Paolo, and the jury composed of 30 experts from the world of design, luxury packaging, large-scale distribution, e-commerce, from Antonella Andriani, vice-president Adi-Compasso d’Oro, to Simonetta Doni, founder and ceo Doni & Associati, and Daniele Colombo, Category Manager beverage Esselunga, but also from specialized media, such as WineNews (with editor Alessandro Regoli).

Awards were given in 20 categories, each with the four trophies “Black”, “Gold”, “Silver” and “Bronze”. In addition to these were 11 Special Prizes, also awarded to the “Best Gdo Label” to Famiglia Pescato by Brand Breeder (by Spazio Di Paolo), the “Best Illustration” went to Querelle by Tonutti Tecniche Grafiche (by Massimiliano Gosparini), and the “Best Innovation” to Mater” by Profilia (by Basile Adv). The “Best Closure” by Guala Closures went, however, to Valdadige’s Conuvio Pinot Grigio (by Studio Poletto), and the “Best Use of Embellishments” by Luxoro to Venturo’s Aperitivo Mediterraneo (by Robilant Associati).

In detail, for the “Red Wines” category Citra Vini’s Laus Vitae won the “Black” award, among the “White Wines” the project Il Bianco di Do Man (by Killeridea) won, among the “Rosé Wines” was won by Maria Faretra’s Teméria (by Stefano Bracci), and in the “Sparkling Wines” category victory went to Dolomis’ Brut Nature 72 (by Killeridea). For “Gdo Wines” it was Brand Breeder's Famiglia Pescato (by Spazio di Paolo that won, for “Restyling Wines” Tenuta Ulisse’s Nativae Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (by Spazio di Paolo), Davide Quintili’s Alaterra (by Durante Associati) won “Black” among “Illustrated Wines” and Officina Grafica’s Anteprima in the “Concept” category. In the “Aromatized Wines/Cocktail Base/Soft Drinks/No Alcohol” category, however, the “Black” went to Negroni Ready-to-Drink by Sabatini Gin (by Dario Frattaruolo), while in “Liqueur Wines” to Êra Passito” by Baglio di Pianetto (by Spazio di Paolo). For the “Series” section, the “Black” went to La Guardiense’s Mirata (by D’Aroma Studio), among the “Limited Editions” won El Pul Bitter by Grafical (by Dario Frattaruolo). In “Private Label,” the wines of Famiglia Pescato by Brand Breeder (by Spazio di Paolo) were awarded. Among “Clear Spirits” triumphed 5th Element Gin by Distilleria Eterea (by Dario Frattaruolo), and among “Dark Spirits” was Amaro Seneghe by Gam (by Basile Adv). In the “Secondary Pack” category, “Black” was won by Olio della Corte” by Ca’ del Bosco (by Spazio di Paolo) as well as in ”Extra Virgin Olive Oils.” Finally, in the “Beers” category, Blackout by Birrificio Ventitré won (by Basile Adv).

Copyright © 2000/2025