Also Tuscany of wine aims to its bubbles: Igt Toscana becomes also sparkling wine

“Chiantishire”, the hills of Chianti Classico, the vineyards overlooking the sea of the Tuscan Maremma and Bolgheri, the medieval and Renaissance towns like Montalcino and Montepulciano surrounded by vineyards, with Sangiovese by far taking the lion share: talking about wine in Tuscany brings above all to mind great red wines, though with some increasingly frequent ventures into coastal whites, Vermentino first and foremost, without forgetting the historic Vernaccia di San Gimignano: in any case, still wines. But times are changing, as wwll as the climate and the evolution of consumer tastes with people having looked more and more toward sparkling wines for years now. And so, today, even the Grand Duchy associates its most famous territorial brand with sparkling wine. A decisive step has been taken in the process which will lead to the creation of the sparkling version of Toscana IGT, both Metodo Classico and Charmat, both white and rosé wines, thanks to the green light from the National Wine Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture on March 17th. This marks a key milestone in a journey which began with the approval of the Regional Government of Tuscany in December 2024 and now awaits the final step from the European Commission with the goal of being able to apply the new production rules by the end of 2026.

A historic amendment to the disciplinary guideline, explains Vino Toscana Consortium, which oversees Toscana IGT and is headed by Cesare Cecchi and Stefano Campatelli (alongside another formal change, the shift from “Toscano or Toscana” to simply “Toscana”, a choice aimed at strengthening recognition and market positioning). This change could represent significant potential for one of Italy most important and internationally recognized Geographical Indications, which has produced an average of over 90 million bottles over the past 5 years with a production value of 458 million euros and 70% of the product exported.

“Everything is now ready for the final step, approval by the European Commission, and the modifications introduced - affirms Cesare Cecchi, president of the Consorzio Vino Toscana, whose membership has grown from 70 in 2019 to 450 today, or 1,700 when including growers belonging to cooperatives - respond to the evolution of consumption habits and market needs. Among the main changes, I would like to highlight the introduction of the sparkling wine category, which represents an important development opportunity for Tuscan wine producers. Equally significant is the possibility of using only the geographical name “Toscana IGT” on the label, eliminating “Toscano” which no longer has a reason to be used. This further strengthens the identity of a wine which is consolidating itself as a true quality brand capable of enhancing the excellence of regional production”.

The “Toscana” IGT Geographical Indication today includes various wine types: white, rosé, red, semi-sparkling, and wines made from dried grapes (Raisin wine) and late-harvest grapes (late harvest wine). Once the new disciplinary guideline is approved, the range will be completed with two types of sparkling wine. “The introduction of the two sparkling wine categories - explains Stefano Campatelli, director of the Consorzio Vino Toscana - arose from the request of many Tuscan producers who have long been engaged in this type of production. It represents a concrete development opportunity for the sector, which, while rooted in tradition, opens itself to new prospects in line with a market increasingly oriented toward quality and product diversification. The amendment regarding the exclusive use of the geographical name “Toscana” will also strengthen the efforts Consorzio Vino Toscana is making to enforce the production rules and oppose, also thanks to the registration of the name “Toscana” in class 33, the registration of trademarks which improperly reference the Geographical Indication”.

And so, perhaps, a new chapter may open for Tuscany historic wine tradition, one which looks to the future to the sound of sparkling wines.

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