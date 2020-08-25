Vittorio Marzotto (Santa Margherita Usa) among the “40 Under 40 Tastemaker 2020” by “Wine Enthusiast

The future belongs to young people. Also in the world of wine. And every year, to line up the 40 under 40 able to influence the wine market more, at least in the USA, is “Wine Enthusiast”, which selects them among managers, sommeliers, restaurateurs and professionals. And in the “40 Under 40 Tastemaker 2020” there is also a touch of Italy, thanks to Vittorio Marzotto, Senior Director of Fine Wines & Business Development of Santa Margherita Usa, the operating arm in the States of the wine group, one of the most important in Italy, founded by the Marzotto family (Vittorio represents the fourth generation, ed), which in the USA is synonymous with wines such as Pinot Grigio and Prosecco, but which brings together under its umbrella realities such as Ca’ del Bosco in Franciacorta, Kettmeir in Alto Adige, Lamole di Lamole in Chianti Classico, Cà Maiol in Lugana and Cantina Mesa in Sardinia, just to name a few.

