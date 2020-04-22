We’ll see “Lalùci” again. Which will grow in the vineyard of Baglio del Cristo di Campobello

“In Sicilian dialect, Lalùci means “light”, and it is precisely to produce the wine that most represents us that this new Grillo vineyard we are planting in these difficult days, the native white grape variety par excellence symbol of Sicily in the world, whose origin, at the end of the nineteenth century, is only 5 km from our company as the crow flies, in Favara. A 100% Grillo that, right from the name, is an invitation to think positive, to come back to see the light at the end of the tunnel”. This is the story, at WineNews, of Carmelo Bonetta, owner of the famous Sicilian winery Baglio del Cristo di Campobello, of the birth of a new vineyard in Campobello di Licata, in Agrigento, “where we are completing the planting of five hectares of Grillo, whose rooted cuttings were ready for the land in front of the winery, worked before winter. Doing it now has great significance. It is hard, nothing will repay the suffering we are experiencing, but being positive is in the DNA of us as winemakers, we do not give up in the face of anything. We have to be strong: we will return as before”.

After all, at Baglio del Cristo di Campobello everything has a symbolic meaning. Starting, as it is known, from the name, homage to the statue of the Holy Crucifix placed among the vineyards of the winery, in Contrada Favarotta called “du Cristo” - 30 hectares of vineyards, surrounded by Mediterranean scrub and ancient olive trees, for a total of 50 hectares of property where 300.000 bottles are produced, a few steps from the Mediterranean - to the most famous and celebrated wines, such as, among others, the Lu Patri, 100% Nero d’Avola, which in Sicilian dialect means “the father”, dedicated by Carmelo and his brother Domenico to his father Angelo, and the Adènzia, a white Grillo and Insolia, and a red wine, Nero d'Avola and Syrah, whose name means “pay attention”, in particular “to our unique and precious territory”.

And then there is the symbolic gesture of planting a new vineyard, with biblical roots and that in these difficult times, gives hope, symbolizing life. “We have never stopped, neither in the vineyard, where we started the green pruning, nor in the cellar, where we are bottling to make room for the harvest that will come - underlines Bonetta - the bond and the belief in the land gives us the strength to be positive, with the hope of being able to return to normal”. And if the new vineyard has no name for the moment, “for us it will forever be the vineyard of rebirth”. Clearer than that.

