When the best tourist experience is in the winery: the Divinea ranking

Wine tourism is increasingly winning the hearts of wine-lovers, thanks to a series of experiences that combine culture and landscape, art and wellness, sports and cuisine. All, of course, with wine and its history, vineyards and beautiful hillsides at the center from which to enjoy a panorama with few equals. On the other hand, there are as many as 13.4 million wine tourists in the Italian population (64.5% of the total) with significant participation among the various experiences offered by wineries and a trend that is shifting from “short breaks” to actual vacations (38% stay more than four days) as well as an increasingly stimulating curiosity in visiting wineries. The key word is that of “experience”, with proposals that seek to meet a cross-section of audiences in terms of age and taste: from Generation Z and Millennials to the more experienced wine lover, from the proximity visitor to the international tourist. Experiences to be enjoyed far and wide across Italy even though there are areas, it is the case, for example, of Tuscany, with a decidedly strong appeal as shown by the ranking of Divinea, a technology company specializing in digital products and services for wine companies. A study that sweeps away all doubts about a now well-known “judgment” namely that there is more to the winery than wine and that therefore tasting is not enough. Tourists who go to wineries want to experience what marketing experts call precisely the “experience”, doing something and possibly in harmony with the surrounding area. In fact, the common thread that emerged from the top-ten bookings in the vineyard is a perfect combination of enhancement of the territory and cultural heritage, quality production and the ability to intercept and dialogue with a specific audience.

The favorites, among those selected on the Divinea portal by analyzing the sites of the more than 350 wineries that use their Wine Suite software, see in first place the lunch with tasting among the vineyards of Poggio Amorelli in Chianti Classico “which offers a magnificent wine-tasting experience with an outdoor lunch, surrounded by the beauty of the Tuscan landscape. A proposal that perfectly intercepts the demand of a mostly international audience with a typical food and wine experience”. In second place, with a latitude shift to the south, on the slopes of Etna, is Vini etnei and Light Lunch at Gambino Vini, described as “a fascinating food and wine tour to discover Sicilian vines and those of Etna, with panoramic views of the Ionian coast. A perfect mix of enhancing excellence: wine, food and territory”. The bronze medal goes to the Tasting and Light Lunch at astello Tricerchi, in Montalcino, land of Brunello, “an experience with a Tuscan flavor" that "includes a tasting of three wines and local dishes, guided by a professional in the magical atmosphere of the castle. The historical and cultural richness of the place and quality of the wines are a fascinating combination especially for visitors from abroad”. From Tuscany, it’s up to Piedmont, with Bosca’s Underground Cathedrals and Asti Docg wines. People travel to discover the secrets of Bosca’s Underground Cathedrals, where the Metodo Classico rests. The multimedia tour “offers a unique experience with lights, colors, sounds and art, a glass seals the visit (more in-depth tastings on request). History, architecture and mystery, a recipe that appeals across the board”. Halfway down the list is Langhe Overview with Astemia Pentita, “here we approach a reality with a production philosophy in perfect balance between tradition and innovation with a rebellious and visionary soul, right from the name. What it likes. The visual and tasting path able to tell the territory in a modern and artistic way. Much appreciated by the national public”. In Emilia, on the other hand, Marchesi di Ravarino’s Glasses at Sunset, favored by the younger crowd, win: “we are in Modena and the offer certainly cannot be separated from a culinary proposal: here the Apericena among the “mountains” of Ravarino, perfect for the warm season, wins. A charming and relaxing evening among the illuminated rows of vines to taste their ancestral wines and local chopping boards”. In the top 10, it takes seventh place, “Chic Nic” in San Gimignano that is, a picnic in the vineyard at Pietraserena Arrigoni where “typical local products marry the wines of the winery, the gaze turned to the vineyards. Taste and relaxation go hand in hand and obviously young people from across the border like it”. Cantina Zaccagnini proposes instead Artisti In Vigna in the heart of Abruzzo, “a reality with a young and creative style hosts an evening event aimed at everyone, where the tasting of 3 wines is animated by street artists, street food and games for children. A family-friendly proposal that Italians like (100% of bookings)”. In Salento, Puglia, food and wine travel together at Rubino Wine Party, with Divinea describing “a Salento evening at the winery by Tenute Rubino. The mood is one of fun. Between whites, rosés and reds and delicious local food offerings, a vibrant and engaging event unfolds, perfect for lovers of wine and good company. It is a moment of conviviality that appeals to the local public and attracts outreach tourism”. Closing is AgriCena in the Cinque Terre in Cantina Capellini, “a semantic crasis that tells of an evening experience immersed in the breathtaking panorama of the Ligurian coast. The strong point: the evocative location with vineyards terraced on the sea, a unique tradition worldwide”.

Copyright © 2000/2024