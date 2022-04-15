Wine and business: Marchesi di Barolo acquires 3 hectares of single vineyard Barolo in the Perno cru

Investments in the wine world are continuing full speed ahead. This time, the news comes from Piedmont, precisely from the Langhe del Barolo, where a hectare of vines in the most prestigious crus is literally worth gold, and easily costs well over 2 million euros. The star, according to WineNews Rumors, is one of the top historic wineries in the area, Marchesi di Barolo. The Abbona family today is at the helm of the winery, which has acquired over 8 hectares of land in the Cru Perno area. 3 of the vineyards are in Barolo, in a single plot (a rarity), in Monforte d'Alba, and more than half a hectare will be designated for Langhe Nebbiolo.

This is a significant acquisition, but not the only one, as Marchesi di Barolo has also invested in Agliano, in Monferrato, acquiring 9.2 hectares of land, where more than 4 hectares are planted with vines in Vallerotonda. Plus, those acquired in the past in Agliano, Lovera, and Castelnuovo Calcea in Località Vignole in the Nizza DOCG territory, the top of Barbera’s quality pyramid, which the historic Barolo winery will produce, like other great companies in the Langhe, has invested with deep conviction in Monferrato wine. The winery led by Ernesto, Anna, Valentina and Davide Abbona, today boasts 105 hectares of vineyards in the Langhe, Roero and Monferrato, a landscape of vineyards that, precisely because of the history and beauty of its vineyards, is a Unesco Heritage.

