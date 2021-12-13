Wine and communication, the case story of “Sun Goddess” wines by Mary J. Blige with Fantinel

It can be a short step from a partnership to produce Italian wines signed by an international music star to a real communication project that mixes the music and wine business. Especially if it involves a personality like Mary J. Blige, queen of black music of the nineties, singer, writer and actress, and winner of 9 Grammy Awards, who, since 2020, has been producing her line of “Sun Goddess” wines, a Pinot Grigio and a Sauvignon Blanc, made in Friuli Venezia Giulia, together with the historic Fantinel winery. Wines that are having great success and which have now also become the protagonists of Mary J. Blige’s latest video, “Good Morning Gorgeous”.

A video linked to the singer’s latest song, which, since December 3, has collected almost 1.5 million views on Youtube. And the same wines of the “Goddess of the sun” are also the protagonists of the “teaser” on Instagram signed with the popular Dj Khaled, “Amazing”. Initiatives that show how the “made in Friuli” project signed by the American singer and the Fantinel winery is not simply an artist’s “fun”, but a real business initiative that links wine and music.

