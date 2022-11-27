Wine and football: Valdo Spumanti is the “Official Wine Supplier” of As Roma

These days, the eyes of football fans worldwide are turned toward the World Cup in Qatar. But, in the meantime, Italian football does not stop, with teams touring the world to stay in shape in view of the resumption of the championship. A tour that sometimes became an occasion to announce some special wine partnerships.

Like the one that sees the historic Valdobbiadene winery, Valdo Spumanti, owned by the Bolla family, becoming the “Official Wine Supplier” of As Roma, coached by Josè Mourinho, these days the protagonist in Japan, which is also one of Valdo Spumanti’s target markets, for the EuroJapan Cup mini-tour. Mainly, explains Valdo, “its precious bubbles, among which the Cuvée di Boj Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg and the wines of the I Magredi company, will be offered in the hospitality area of the Stadio Olimpico to accompany the team matches”. In addition, Valdo will develop a line of wines and sparkling wines in partnership “Valdo for AS Roma”.

A partnership in the name of history, given that both Valdo and the Associazione Sportiva Roma are about to celebrate their first century of life: Valdo was created in 1926, and the Associazione Sportiva Roma in 1927.

