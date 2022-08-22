Wine and work, training for enthusiasts and professionals starts again in September with WineJob

The very hot summer of 2022 has begun its downward parabola. And while toasts are still being raised in vacation resort restaurants that have returned substantially full, and in the vineyard harvests are taking place a bit all over Italy, the ever-widening world of training for wine enthusiasts and professionals is also warming its engines again. Which, over the years, has grown a great deal, both because of the desire of so many to know more about the wine world, and because job opportunities, net of the unfortunate years of the pandemic, have multiplied, with an offer that, even in the wine sphere, ranging from the production segment to the trade segment sees, for the first time in a long time, a supply greater than demand, as is the case in other sectors, and as explained to WineNews, in recent days, by Andrea Pecchioni, at the head of Winejob, the most important Italian reality that deals with matching supply and demand in the world of wine. Which if at the end of September will see the start of its High Specialization Course in International Wine Marketing, in partnership with the Ied - European Institute of Design in Florence, from October, collaborating with the “Wine School Italia di Alessandroni Gabriele, Wset Approved Program Provider”, will launch, between Tuscany and Marche, in Florence and Ancona, the second and third level courses of the Wset - Wine & Spirits Education Trust, a leading reality in the world, which, in the last academic year, put together more than 108,000 students in 70 countries around the world.

“The Wset courses”, WineJob explains, “represent the most important source of wine training in the world and issue internationally recognized professional qualifications”: they start with the third-level course in Florence, in October (and which will then be replicated in March 2023), continuing with second-level courses again in Florence, in November and February 2023, and in Ancona, instead, in December 2022.

But, before that, as mentioned, the High Specialization Course in International Wine Marketing signed Winejob will start in Florence, and will see students delve into marketing, digital tools, e-commerce, wine clubs, and export in a practical way, from how to build a portfolio to how to calibrate prices in different markets, starting with the “ex-cellar” one. And there will be focus on different markets around the world, from the most important ones, such as North America and Europe, but also those that are growing, from Asia, which is not just China or Japan, to Latin America, such as Mexico or the Caribbean, Africa, such as Kenya, but also Arab countries. In the “chair” will be the managers of some of the most successful Italian wine realities, large and small (in 2021 the top management of realities such as Ferrari, Allegrini, Dievole, Barone Ricasoli, Frescobaldi, Santa Margherita, Mazzei, Masi, Fontanafredda, Le Macchiole, Biondi Santi and more), and wine business lecturers, including international ones, for a broader look, such as Liz Thach, Master of Wine and lecturer at Sonoma University, for example, but also lecturers from the University of Adelaide, Australia, and the University of Dijon, Burgundy.

Copyright © 2000/2022