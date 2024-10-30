Wine at Quirinale once again: Matteo Lunelli awarded as “Cavaliere del Lavoro” (Knight of Labor)

“ Cavalieri del Lavoro are interpreters of the “social function” of business. We are reminded of this in the Constitution, Articles 41, 42 and 46, in reaffirming the freedom of economic initiative and the role of workers in collaborating in the management of businesses “for the economic and social elevation of labor.” Businesses, productive realities, are drivers of the broad welfare of families, they develop supply chains, they make territories grow. It is the awareness of this responsibility that makes business operators share in the task and responsibility of running the country. The vibrancy of businesses and their ability to meet the challenges of the market, even in the changing and difficult conditions of recent years, has enabled us to recover after the season of financial crises and after the great setback resulting from the Covid pandemic. Italy has returned to growth. Businesses constitute a frontier of the Italy of tomorrow”. These are some of the passages of the speech by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who today at the Quirinale in Rome, in the presence of the president of the National Federation of Cavalieri del Lavoro, Maurizio Sella, and the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, awarded the 25 Cavalieri del Lavoro 2024, already appointed in May. With wine, as it often happens over the years, well represented, in this case, by Matteo Lunelli, CEO Gruppo Lunelli, president and CEO Ferrari Trento, griffe of Italian sparkling wine and Trentodoc, one of the reference names of made in Italy in the world and in the world wine scene. Matteo Lunelli thus joined the long list of “Cavalieri del Lavoro” in the wine world. A sector that, as we always tell, is made up of many excellences from the economic, social, cultural, environmental and other points of view.

