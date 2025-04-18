Wine auctions, the “wines” of Royal Opera House of London auctioned off (online) at Christie’s

There are many peculiar auctions with great wines as protagonist often with beneficial purpose. But, the ongoing one, online (with offers available up to April, 29th) is really “of a kind”. Because there are dreamy bottles coming from unique private collections at Christie’s auction, renamed “The Doctor’s Cellar” and “The Professor’s Cellar” (the top lot of the overall catalog “Fine and Rare Wines Online: London Edition” are all signed Domaine de la Romanée-Conti with lots of 12 bottles each of vintages such as 1999 and 2000 estimated at between 32,000 and 48,000 pounds, and others of three bottles each with vintages such as 2004, 2006, and 2008, with estimates at between 24,000 and 38,000 pounds), among the over 990 lots, there is also a collection purchased and curated by a benefactor of Royal Opera House of London, the most important lyric theater of the Uk, and among the most important in the world, which will be auctioned off exactly on behalf of the same theater, and whose earnings will go in favor of beneficial awareness activities of Royal Ballet & Opera School. In the collection, in the auction, Champagne by producers such as Jacques Selosse and Grandes Marques as Salon, Bordeaux of the best château, particularly Château Latour 2005, and Château Mouton-Rothschild, Château Margaux, and Château Haut-Brion in entire boxes. Burgundy is represented by Grand and Premier Cru wines by producers such as Camille Giroud, Joseph Drouhin, Domaine Faiveley, Benjamin Leroux, Domaine d’Eugenie, Francois Lamarche, and Clos de Tart. Rarities from Rhône wine region are offered with vintages by La Landonne di Rene Rostaing, and prestigious Châteauneuf-du-Pape XXL by Domaine de la Janasse. Moreover, in the peculiar online catalog of Christie’s, part of the winery of Skigaarden is auctioned off, one of the most famous ski resorts in the world, in Norway, with bottles of Champagne by signatures such as Adrien Renoir, Bollinger, Cedric Bouchard, Charles Heidsieck, Krug, and Taittinger, Grand Cru di Borgogna di Drouhin-Laroze, Lucien Le Moine, and Domaine Grivot, different vintages of myths such as Vega Sicilia, and Domaine Rousseau, and also some of the most important names of Italy. As well as the lot of 4 magnum bottles of Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2013 by Giacomo Conterno (estimate at between 4,000 and 5,500 pounds), 12 bottles of Barolo 2013 by Bartolo Mascarello (estimate at between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds), and 12 bottles of Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido of vintages from 2007 to 2009 (2,200-2,800 pounds is the estimate), to mention the most listed lots.

