Wine & charity: great Italian labels at auction to raise funds for children with malformations

From the magnum of Ornellaia 2019 to the jeroboam of Guidalberto 2017 of Tenuta San Guido, from the magnum of San Leonardo 2016 of Tenuta San Leonardo to the jeroboam of Ferrari F1 Podium, passing through the exceptional balthazar (12 litres) of Serpico 2004 Feudi di San Gregorio, up to the magnum of Tignanello 2019 by Antinori, and the 3 liters of Sister Moon 2020 by Tenuta Il Palagio autographed by Trudie Styler and Sting, and still large formats or small verticals from wineries such as Tenuta Argentiera, Castello del Terriccio, Ceretto, Famiglia Cotarella, Cusumano, Donnafufata, Castello di Bolgheri, Batasiolo, Tenuta San Leonardo, Terredora, Castellare di Castellina, Argiolas, San Felice, Michele Satta, Banfi, Podere Castorani, Collemassari, Il Borro di Ferragamo, Leone De Castris, Lungarotti, Masciarelli, Livio Felluga, Masi, Planeta, Volpaia, Principe Pallavicini, Azienda Agricola Le Scuderie and more: these are just some of the precious lots donated by dozens of Italian producers who will be auctioned off is on March 9 in Rome (Palazzo Colonna) for “For Smiles”, a charity event promoted by the Fondazione Operation Smile Italia ETS, intended to raise funds to support medical programs to assist and treat children born with facial malformations in Guatemala, India and Madagascar.

The highlight of the evening will be the auction of fine wines, which will be auctioned by Luciano Carnaroli, and followed by a talk show on the theme “Smile & Wine: two faces of sustainability in comparison. Future of wine, sustainability and its role in today’s and tomorrow’s society”, with the participation of Gelasio Gaetani, writer and wine expert, Paolo Cuccia, executive vice president of the Gambero Rosso Foundation, and Claudia Conte, presenter and cultural entrepreneur. Following the gala dinner with the well-known TV personality Eleonora Daniele and the actor Roberto Ciufoli. An event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Operation Smile around the world and to support the Organization's commitment for the next ten years: to provide free and safe medical care to one million patients with facial malformations in low- and middle-income countries.

“For over four decades, according to Silvia De Dominicis, president of Operation Smile Italy, Operation Smile has provided surgical and multidisciplinary care in low- and middle-income countries, ensuring thousands of people with facial malformations, such as cleft lip and palate, all necessary medical assistance. It is the same commitment that the Operation Smile Italia ETS Foundation wishes to share through this initiative: providing essential and free care to those in need entails going beyond surgery and ensuring comprehensive and multidisciplinary assistance, ranging from speech therapy to nutrition, and orthodontics to psychological support. An evening of solidarity to ensure that every child and every person everywhere in the world has access to safe, high-quality care”.

“I am very gladly taking the opportunity to bring together - explains Gelasio Gaetani - in an open discussion, two topics that are apparently so distant, but are actually very close: creating a sustainable project is a goal that both those who is in viticulture and those who deal with people in need and the parallelism continues because, a bit like in the world of wines, even in the broad panorama of solidarity there are some excellences that deserve to be highlighted, Operation Smile Italia is undoubtedly one of these. Smile and Wine are two worlds that must share the same goal: to create healthy and sustainable smiles”.

Copyright © 2000/2023