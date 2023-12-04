Wine: Isa - Istituto Atesino di Sviluppo enters the capital of Ethica Wines (by F&F Fine Wines)

Even with its difficulties, Italian wine remains the leading star of Made in Italy agribusiness, and on its future there are those who continue to bet. Like Isa - Istituto Atesino di Sviluppo Spa, a holding company with more than 90 years of history and consolidated assets of 300 million euros, which has entered with a minority stake (from what WineNews learns not much below 50%) in the capital of F&F Fine Wines, one of the most promising realities in the market of importing Italian wines to the U.S., Canada and Asia-Pacific under the brand Ethica Wines www. ethicawines.com (working with brands ranging from Bellavista to Borgogno, Cafaggio to La-Vis, Carpineto to Cusumano, Fattoria Le Pupille to Nino Franco, Barone Riscasoli to Ridolfi, Terrazze dell'Etna to Vespa Vignaioli per Passione, to name a few). “Led by CEO Francesco Ganz, Ethica Wines imports and markets the wines of 57 producers, excellences of Made in Italy, with a wide range of products from the appellations of the main Italian wine regions. Ethica Wines ended the 2022 budget with a turnover of more than $82 million and strong organic growth of the business, with turnover achieved in the two macro sales channels of on-trade and off-trade”, and the forecast to touch $100 million in 2024.

Isa - Istituto Atesino di Sviluppo Spa conducted the transaction through the vehicle Isa Wines in which a number of qualified investors co-invested in a club deal. The Twwg vehicle, headed by the CEO and also involving the top management of Ethica Wines in the shareholding structure, will retain control of the company, while Isa will be the financial and strategic partner and will offer all the support in the ambitious development and growth path of Ethica Wines. “With the entry into Ethica Wines we increase our position in the food & beverage sector, with an operator of solid and credible standing that contributes to enhancing the value of Made in Italy products in the world: we count on accompanying the company on its path of growth, where there are great opportunities for value creation”, comments Giorgio Franceschi, CEO Isa (who, in the food & beverage sector, already controls 100% of Basilica Cafaggio, in Chianti Classico, in Greve in Chianti, in the Conca d’Oro, and 22% of Pastificio Felicetti, in Trentino, ed.). “First and foremost, I want to thank those who have believed in our project since 2016 and who today, with the sale of their shares to Isa, find full satisfaction from the capital initially invested: Ethica Wines will continue on its enthusiastic path and aware that, thanks to the partnership with a qualified investor such as Isa, it will be able to seize further opportunities for economic and professional growth”, added Francesco Ganz, CEO Ethica Wines.

Copyright © 2000/2023