Wine, it’s time for “Top 100” worldwide, and virtual tastings, with lots of Italy

“Sacred monsters” of Italian wine like Marchesi Antinori and Gaja, pillars of Langhe and Piedmont like Elvio Cogno, G.D. Vajra, Comm. G.B. Burlotto, Sandrone, Sottimano and Vietti, Tuscan brands such as Le Macchiole in Bolgheri, Le Ragnaie in Montalcino and Rocca di Montegrossi in the Chianti Classico area, reference wineries in Sicily such as Tasca d’Almerita and Terre Nere, leaders of their territories such as Mastroberardino, in Irpinia, and Pieropan in Soave, and gems such as Château Feuillet, from the Aosta Valley: here are the Italian wineries selected for the first “Top 100” of 2020, that of the US magazine “Wine & Spirits”. Wineries that will be the protagonists of virtual tastings, in worldwide connection from October 13 to 24, with the proceeds of the tasting that will not only support the environmental organizations San Francisco Baykeeper and NY/NJ Baykeeper, but will also help the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation.
Italy
Elvio Cogno
Terre Nere
G.D. Vajra
Marchesi Antinori
Comm. G.B. Burlotto
Château Feuillet
Gaja
Le Macchiole
Mastroberardino
Pieropan
Le Ragnaie
Rocca di Montegrossi
Sandrone
Sottimano
Tasca d’Almerita
Vietti
Argentina
Trapiche
Bodegas Weinert
Zuccardi Valle de Uco
Australia
Bindi Wines
Chambers Rosewood Vineyards
d’Arenberg
Penfolds
Austria
Sattlerhof
Forstreiter
Prager
Chile
Concha y Toro
Montes
France
Champagne Bollinger
Domaine Bouchard Père & Fils
Domaine Chanson
E. Guigal
Louis Jadot
Krug
Lucien Le Moine
Frédéric Magnien
Château Maris
Château du Moulin-à-Vent
Domaines Ott
La Pousse d’Or
Remoissenet Père & Fils
Château de Saint Cosme
Rotem and Mounir Saouma
Trimbach
Jean Vesselle
J. de Villebois
Germany
Selbach-Oster
Robert Weil
Maximin Grünhaus
Dr. Loosen
Greece
Boutari
Hatzidakis
Domaine Sigalas
Hungary
Disznókő
Portugal
Ramos Pinto
Blandy’s Madeira
Broadbent
José Maria da Fonseca
Spain
Gran Clos
R. López de Heredia
Quinta da Muradella
Bodegas y Viñedos Raúl Pérez
Bodegas Vega-Sicilia
Uruguay
Bodega Garzón
United States
Maurice Cellars
Andrew Will
Au Bon Climat
Bergström
Big Table Farm
Calera
Cambria Estate Winery
Chanin
Corison Winery
Cristom Vineyards
DeLille Cellars
Diamond Creek Vineyards
Domaine de la Côte
Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Drew
Duckhorn Vineyards
Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery
Gramercy Cellars
Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard
Hirsch
King Estate
Melville Winery
Ovum
Quilceda Creek
Radio-Coteau
Ridge Vineyards
Roederer Estate
Rose & Arrow Estate
Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars
Stags’ Leap Winery
Tablas Creek Vineyard
Terre Rouge
von Strasser Family of Wines
W.T. Vintners
Walter Scott
Williams Selyem
Copyright © 2000/2020
Contatti: info@winenews.it
Seguici anche su Twitter: @WineNewsIt
Seguici anche su Facebook: @winenewsit
Questo articolo è tratto dall'archivio di WineNews - Tutti i diritti riservati - Copyright © 2000/2020