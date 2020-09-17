Wine, it’s time for “Top 100” worldwide, and virtual tastings, with lots of Italy

“Sacred monsters” of Italian wine like Marchesi Antinori and Gaja, pillars of Langhe and Piedmont like Elvio Cogno, G.D. Vajra, Comm. G.B. Burlotto, Sandrone, Sottimano and Vietti, Tuscan brands such as Le Macchiole in Bolgheri, Le Ragnaie in Montalcino and Rocca di Montegrossi in the Chianti Classico area, reference wineries in Sicily such as Tasca d’Almerita and Terre Nere, leaders of their territories such as Mastroberardino, in Irpinia, and Pieropan in Soave, and gems such as Château Feuillet, from the Aosta Valley: here are the Italian wineries selected for the first “Top 100” of 2020, that of the US magazine “Wine & Spirits”. Wineries that will be the protagonists of virtual tastings, in worldwide connection from October 13 to 24, with the proceeds of the tasting that will not only support the environmental organizations San Francisco Baykeeper and NY/NJ Baykeeper, but will also help the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation.

Italy

Elvio Cogno

Terre Nere

G.D. Vajra

Marchesi Antinori

Comm. G.B. Burlotto

Château Feuillet

Gaja

Le Macchiole

Mastroberardino

Pieropan

Le Ragnaie

Rocca di Montegrossi

Sandrone

Sottimano

Tasca d’Almerita

Vietti

Argentina

Trapiche

Bodegas Weinert

Zuccardi Valle de Uco

Australia

Bindi Wines

Chambers Rosewood Vineyards

d’Arenberg

Penfolds

Austria

Sattlerhof

Forstreiter

Prager

Chile

Concha y Toro

Montes

France

Champagne Bollinger

Domaine Bouchard Père & Fils

Domaine Chanson

E. Guigal

Louis Jadot

Krug

Lucien Le Moine

Frédéric Magnien

Château Maris

Château du Moulin-à-Vent

Domaines Ott

La Pousse d’Or

Remoissenet Père & Fils

Château de Saint Cosme

Rotem and Mounir Saouma

Trimbach

Jean Vesselle

J. de Villebois

Germany

Selbach-Oster

Robert Weil

Maximin Grünhaus

Dr. Loosen

Greece

Boutari

Hatzidakis

Domaine Sigalas

Hungary

Disznókő

Portugal

Ramos Pinto

Blandy’s Madeira

Broadbent

José Maria da Fonseca

Spain

Gran Clos

R. López de Heredia

Quinta da Muradella

Bodegas y Viñedos Raúl Pérez

Bodegas Vega-Sicilia

Uruguay

Bodega Garzón

United States

Maurice Cellars

Andrew Will

Au Bon Climat

Bergström

Big Table Farm

Calera

Cambria Estate Winery

Chanin

Corison Winery

Cristom Vineyards

DeLille Cellars

Diamond Creek Vineyards

Domaine de la Côte

Domaine Drouhin Oregon

Drew

Duckhorn Vineyards

Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery

Gramercy Cellars

Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard

Hirsch

King Estate

Melville Winery

Ovum

Quilceda Creek

Radio-Coteau

Ridge Vineyards

Roederer Estate

Rose & Arrow Estate

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars

Stags’ Leap Winery

Tablas Creek Vineyard

Terre Rouge

von Strasser Family of Wines

W.T. Vintners

Walter Scott

Williams Selyem

