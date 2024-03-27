“Wine Ministerial Meeting”: world wine policy meets in Italy

He had announced it several times, including at the microphones of WineNews, that, in the run-up to Vinitaly 2024, he would bring all international wine policy to Italy’s court, Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida. And so it will be, as the International Wine Conference (“Wine Ministerial Meeting”), organized together with the International Organization of Vine and Wine, led by Professor Luigi Moio, will be staged between Brescia, in Franciacorta, and Verona, April 11-13.

Details will be announced on April 4 from the Cavour Room of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, in the presence of course, of Minister Lollobrigida, as well as the president and the director general of the International Organization of Vine and Wine, Luigi Moio and John Barker (in videoconference from the Oiv headquarters in Dijon, France) and Veronafiere president, Federico Bricolo (who, on the other hand, has already presented, in Brussels, in recent days, the structure, contents and values of Vinitaly 2024, staged, in Verona, from April 13 to 17, preceded by OperaWine by Wine Spectator, on April 13).

The International Wine Conference, explains a note from the Ministry, was organized, in collaboration with the OIV for the Centenary of the founding of the International Organization of Vine and Wine: 28 wine-producing nations will be present, represented by 14 ministers, undersecretaries and ambassadors from around the world. The Wine Ministerial Meeting will consist of three days of work, first in Franciacorta (Brescia) and then in Verona, and will discuss how to protect and enhance wine in European and international markets.

