Wine paladin of the territory: the restoration of Vitaleta, icon of the Val d’Orcia, by Podere Forte

It is often said, and with good reason, that wine is the ambassador of the territory, and that its producers are its custodians, with many virtuous companies from all over italy that have invested not only in their own company, but also in the enhancement of the artistic and cultural heritage of the territory. This is the case of Podere Forte, the winery and farm in the name of bio and sustainability (where wine, oil, ancient grains, honey, Cinta Senese and Chianina are produced, and where the most ancient agricultural practices of the territory are recovered, with the most modern techniques and the most important experts in the sector) founded by the entrepreneur Pasquale Forte – entrepreneur, mind of electronic engineering among the most famous of Made in Italy in the world, vigneron for passion, founder of Eldor Corporation, and “pragmatic dreamer”, as he likes to define himself – wich has become the reference for the Doc Orcia, in the Val d’Orcia, Unesco World Heritage Site, but which has revitalized an entire village in Rocca d’Orcia, the one that surrounds Rocca di Tentennano, ancient Sienese bastion along the Via Francigena, where also created a Michelin-star restaurant, the Osteria Perillà, who invested in the episcopal palace for a wine project linked to Montalcino in the name of high artisan of wine (in fact, he is finalizing the purchase of one hectare of Brunello) and high-level hospitality, and that thanks to his work of territorial patronage, he has given new life to one of the small jewels of the territory, the Vitaleta Chapel, an icon of the territory and of the whole Tuscany and able to attract thousands of tourists every year. Which was restored and rededicated to ritual, in a ceremony in which the Archbishop of Siena and the Cardinal Augusto Paolo Lojudice took part.

An Italian historical, cultural and landscape “jewel”, the Vitaleta Chapel, absorbed in its hills, surrounded by cypresses and with a view that extends over the vineyards of Tuscany, which comes back to life thanks to the wine and the excellent farming of its territory. “Today’s blessing – commented Pasquale Forte - represents a spiritual rebirth, Vitaleta returns to be a place of meditation and prayer for pilgrims, a refreshment for the soul, natural restitution to the community of San Quirico and to all the lovers of this place of unparalleled beauty”. And together with the new course of the Reinassance Chapel, next to this icon of beauty, the path of the “Ristoro Vitaleta” begins, designed for all vistors who want to take a break while enjoing local excellences by Podere Forte; Cinta Senese cured meats, Terre di Siena PDO extra virgin olive oil, fresh bread with Senatore Cappelli durm wheat flour, other typical products selected from the excellence of Valdorcia, together with the wines of Podere Forte.

