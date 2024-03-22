Wine “pills” in space, to contribute to the well-being of astronauts on long missions

The idea was launched in the wine world to conquer not only the markets on Earth but also in the Universe, by Dr. Elena Luciani of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, with an innovative project presented recently to the Agency Spaziale Italiana in Rome, at the Symposium “At table in Space: production, conservation and preparation of food”. The project aims to creating space-based nourishment pills containing wine, and contributing through experimenting on encapsulation, using technological innovation to overcome various challenges, such as preserving taste and quality in a compact form, and addressing potential health implications, considering the effects of microgravity. It also aims to introduce new possibilities for food and drink delivery systems in space exploration, and advantages such as portion control and logistical convenience, to provide astronauts with a variety of pleasant and culturally familiar foods, including drinks such as wine, thereby contributing to their well-being during long missions. The diversified tasting panel, made up of technicians from the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, the starred chef, Gianfranco Vissani and industry experts, tried to identify how the perception of different wines changes when the quantity tasted varies. Among the various samples tested, Muffa Nobile Orvieto DOC Classico Superiore Calcaia from the Barberani wine company was selected for its distinctive and unique characteristics. Specifically because of its low alcohol content, organoleptic qualities and a surprising wealth of bioactive antioxidant and anti-inflammatory molecules.

