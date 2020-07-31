Wine promotion in the world and events, Italy starts again from Denmark and Poland (with Iem)

With the great world wine markets in great difficulty, Italian wineries and territories are becoming more and more important to cultivate smaller countries, perhaps, but with important growth potential, especially for medium-high level wines. Like Denmark and Poland. Two growing markets, also in 2020, so much so that, in the first 3 months of 2020, they moved, together, 69 million euros of Italian wine imports (on the 63 in the first quarter of 2019, Istat data). Countries from which also try to restart the “physical” events for the promotion of Italian wine in the world, with Iem-International Exbithion Management, historical leader in the organization of events abroad of Italian wine, led by Marina Nedic and Giancarlo Voglino. “We believe, between optimism and caution, but we are more convinced than ever that, despite the growth of digital, which was fundamental in the middle of the lockdown, and which will be important in the future, for wine and business, direct personal contact and physical presence are irreplaceable. On the producers’ and the market’s side, there is a strong need for people to meet again,” explain Nedic and Voglino.

The first stage of the “Simply Italian Europe 2020 Tour” will be in Copenhagen (Moltkes Palace), Denmark, on 22 September, while on 24 September it will be in Warsaw (Hotel Bristol), Poland. There will be many protagonists in the glasses, with masterclasses, guided tastings and walkaround tasting: from the wines of the Pinot Grigio producers of the Consorzio delle Venezie to those of the Doc del Collio, from the Istituto Marchigiano Tutela Vini to the Consorzio Vini d’Abruzzo and, in Warsaw, also the Asti Docg.

Copyright © 2000/2020