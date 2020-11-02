Wine quality and sustainability: Trentino is the “Wine Region of the Year” for “Wine Enthusiast”

The wine region of the year? For the quality of wines, history and investments in sustainability, it is the Trentino of Trentodoc and Teroldego, the Piana Rotaliana and the “mountain bubbles” that come from the vineyards that climb the Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This is the first verdict smiling at Italy that comes from the “Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Award” from the popular US magazine (whose Italian editor is Kerin O’Keefe), which underlines the d of the territory for sparkling wine, and began to cultivate Chardonnay.and Teroldego and Marzemino, Pinot Noir and Merlot among the reds, but also the pioneering role, especially for sparkling wine, of personalities such as Giulio Ferrari, patriarch of the Cantine Ferrari, who already, in the early twentieth century, realized the potential of the territory for sparkling wine, and began to cultivate Chardonnay. A territory, moreover, which is among the most advanced in terms of sustainability, underlines the Italian Editor Kerin O’Keefe.

“Currently 12% of the Trentino vineyard is certified organic. The territory has recently become a leader in Italy when it comes to integrated cultivation methods. In order to protect the environment, most winemakers and wineries in Trentino have adopted a sustainable approach, and limited the use of chemical treatments as much as possible. In 2016 the Consorzio Vini del Trentino invested in the certification process of grape production according to the Sqnpi (National Integrated Production Quality System) protocol, and already in 2019 90% of Trentino grape production was certified. For its long history of quality, recent results and commitment to sustainability, Wine Enthusiast is proud to award Trentino as its Wine Region of the Year”, writes the Italian Editor Kerin O’Keefe.

And now it’s time for the next awards that see the Belpaese in nomination, as already reported by WineNews, with Patricia Tóth, oenologist of the Sicilian label Planeta, competing for the title of Winemaker of the Year. Mario Piccini at the head of the historic company Piccini and with Tenute Piccini now rooted in territories such as Chianti Classico, Montalcino, Maremma, on Etna in Siciliy and in Vulture in Basilicata, competing as Wine Executive of the Year. Attilio Persia, agronomist of the Lungarotti cellars, among the reference points for Italian wine and sustainability, the first winery in Umbria certified with the Viva protocol of the Ministry of the Environment, as possible Viticulturist of the Year, and Dalla Terra Winery Direct, a Californian company that imports Italian wine brands such as Alois Lageder, Selvapiana, Tasca d’Almerita and Vietti, among the Importers of the Year.

Copyright © 2000/2020