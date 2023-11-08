Wine-Searcher: among the most searched wines France wins but Italy is there. Sassicaia in the Top 10

Iconic, rich in history and charm, to be uncorked on truly special occasions, those to remember. Every wine lover has his or her own dream bottle, the one that makes the heart beat faster and is indelible in the wish book, a gift to be indulged in perhaps just for the year-end festivities, which are now coming, and to be shared with the people closest to you. But what are the most internationally sought-after wine jewels? Leading the way is the “Top 100 Most Searched-For Wines & Spirits” by “Wine-Searcher”, the world’s leading portal for comparing wine prices, which monitors the price lists of thousands of wine shops and wine stores around the world but also the preferences of wine-lovers that decree a wine’s popularity. Just as had happened with “The World’s Most Expensive Wines”, there is one dominating country, France, in the ranking of the most popular wines. But Italy confirms its blazon and a very strong tradition by placing 8 wines in the top 100.

Leading the way is the legendary Chateau Mouton Rothschild Premier, a legendary cru in Bordeaux, owned by the Rothschild family since the mid-19th century. From an extraordinary red to the king of bubbles with Dom Perignon Brut, Moët & Chandon’s jewel champagne, taking second place, ahead of Château Lafite Rothschild (Pauillac), one of Bordeaux’s premiers crus. France, which also conquers the fourth and fifth positions with Petrus (Pomerol) and Chateau Margaux, another symbol of Bordeaux terroir. Italy takes care of interrupting the French supremacy, thanks to a world wine myth, Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia, which is once again confirmed as the most popular Italian wine on “Wine Searcher”, a reference portal for wine lovers around the world. In seventh (Chateau Latour) and eighth positions (Chateau Haut-Brion) we go back to France, with the last two places in the top ten coming from other continents: in position No. 9, there is no wine, but Indri Trini’s Indian whiskey, The Three Wood; in tenth we go to Napa Valley, USA, the production area of Opus One.

And Italy? Having said the prestigious result of Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia, yet another confirmation in the “elite” of the most desirable labels, in second place among the wines of Italy, we find the Tignanello of the Antinori family, at No. 15 in the overall ranking, which precedes the Masseto of the Frescobaldi family, on a great rise, at No. 28 among the most popular wines. In fourth place is Ornellaia, also from the Frescobaldi family (No. 33 overall), followed in fifth by the Antinori family’s Solaia (No. 47) and, in sixth place, Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Riserva Monfortino (No. 75). Seventh Italian position, and No. 92 among the “most popular”, is Barolo Bartolo Mascarello, with Pieve di Fontodi’s Igt Flaccianello in eighth, and closing out the Italian patrol among the top 100 in the “Wine Searcher” world rankings.

Beyond position No. 100, we find Gaja’s Barbaresco, which is at No. 9 among Italy’s most sought-after wines (and at No. 109 in the overall ranking), then Montevertine’s Le Pergole Torte (at No. 10, at No. 111), we remain in Tuscany at positions No. 11 and No. 12 and precisely in Montalcino, respectively with Biondi Santi Tenuta Il Greppo’s Brunello (No. 118) and Gianfranco Soldera’s Toscana Igt Case Basse (at No. 127). Next comes Biondi Santi again, which returns with Brunello di Montalcino Riserva (at No. 13, overall ranking 171), ahead of Bruno Giacosa’s Barolo Riserva Falletto-Vigna Le Rocche (No. 173). Closing out the Italian top 15 is Marchesi Antinori’s Bolgheri Superiore Tenuta Guado al Tasso (which, in the overall ranking, is at No. 177).

